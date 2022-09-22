Israel is open to all denominations of Judaism, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told Jewish leaders in New York when he met with them on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We are one family. You are my brothers and sisters. The Israeli government accepts all demolitions of Judaism.

"The special relationship between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is at the forefront of our minds and we will prove it to you.

"Israel must be and will be an open home for all Jews," he added.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is seen walking in the streets of New York on September 21, 2022 (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Lapid reassures American Jewry ahead of UNGA

Lapid on Wednesday afternoon met with representatives of 50 Jewish organizations from all denominations at the office of the United Jewish Appeal in New York. The event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of North America.

Lapid underscored the importance of maintaining strong Israeli ties with American Jewry.

Israel has struggled to maintain those ties given that only one demolition, Orthodox Jewry, controls religious life in Israel. That structure often makes it complicated for US Jews from other denominations that want to connect to Israel.

It's a situation that was further complicated during the Trump administration when support for Israel was increasingly perceived as a partisan rather than a bi-partisan issue.