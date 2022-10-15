The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Documentary on Tree of Life synagogue shooting to air on HBO

The trailer for the upcoming film features parts of interviews of people that were at the scene at the time of the incident which will be aired in full once the documentary premiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 15, 2022 01:49
A GROWING series of violent attacks on Jewish facilities began at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in October 2018. (photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)
(photo credit: ALAN FREED/REUTERS)

A documentary centering on the Tree of Life synagogue shooting will premiere on HBO on October 26, about four years after the shooting took the lives of 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting" will be produced by actors Michael Keaton and Billy Porter and entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

The trailer for the documentary can be watched below:

The trailer and the interviewees

"I turned around, and there was the man with the gun," said one of the people interviewed for the film who was present at the synagogue at the time of the shooting.

"We got a text that just said: 'Active shooter at Tree of Life synagogue,'" another woman said.

The video also highlights antisemitism in the United States but also documents Catholic and Muslim communities standing in solidarity with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh after the attack.

"Whether Jewish, Catholic or Muslim, everyone seemed touched because this could happen to them," one man said in the trailer.

The Tree of Life synagogue shooting remains the worst antisemitic attack on US soil as of 2022.



