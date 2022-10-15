Documentary on Tree of Life synagogue shooting to air on HBO

A documentary centering on the Tree of Life synagogue shooting will premiere on HBO on October 26, about four years after the shooting took the lives of 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting" will be produced by actors Michael Keaton and Billy Porter and entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

The trailer for the upcoming film features parts of interviews of people that were at the scene at the time of the incident which will be aired in full once the documentary premiers.

The trailer for the documentary can be watched below:

A production to look forward 2:#ATreeofLifeDoc, a new documentary will premiere on @HBODocs; Oct. 26th. "The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting recounts the deadliest #antisemitic attack in American history." Produced by @MichaelKeaton, @mcuban & @theebillyporter@Jerusalem_Post pic.twitter.com/tgYtYUAVbT — Zvika Klein צביקה קליין (@ZvikaKlein) October 12, 2022

The trailer and the interviewees

"I turned around, and there was the man with the gun," said one of the people interviewed for the film who was present at the synagogue at the time of the shooting.

"We got a text that just said: 'Active shooter at Tree of Life synagogue,'" another woman said.

The video also highlights antisemitism in the United States but also documents Catholic and Muslim communities standing in solidarity with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh after the attack.

"Whether Jewish, Catholic or Muslim, everyone seemed touched because this could happen to them," one man said in the trailer.

The Tree of Life synagogue shooting remains the worst antisemitic attack on US soil as of 2022.