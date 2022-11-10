Jewish-American org. invests millions in Russian Aliyah to Israel

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) have raised $3 million for a package to support the high costs of Russian Aliyah to Israel. Since the beginning of the war, 52,500 new immigrants have arrived in Israel from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus with the aid of Jewish Federations’ partner, The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Responding to widespread power outages and preparing for what is projected to be a worsening humanitarian crisis this winter in Ukraine, JFNA is allocating $4 million for Ukraine aid, including a focus on emergency winter relief.

Relief efforts will provide urgent support to over 22,000 Ukrainian Jews through Federations’ core partner JDC (The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee) and to additional NGOs that are supporting refugees. The funds will be used for purchasing and distributing warm blankets and clothing, portable heaters and cooking stoves, nonperishable foods, flashlights and other emergency items, and provisions for warming centers and hot meals.

In addition to providing humanitarian aid for refugees, Jewish Federations successfully advocated for expanded refugee rights and resettlement in the US and operated a $1 million Ukrainian Resettlement Grant Initiative with matching funds from the Shapiro Foundation. Jewish Federations also lead a Global Volunteer Hub and have placed some 100 Russian-speaking Jewish volunteers from the US and Canada in placements in Poland and Hungary to support refugee relief efforts.

Ukrainian fleeing war zones in Ukraine are seen at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Palanca Moldova, on March 3, 2022. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Jews raise $78 million for Ukraine thus far

Since the outbreak of the war, Jewish Federations have raised a collective $78 million for Ukraine aid. Funds have been directed to their core partners JDC, The Jewish Agency for Israel and World ORT, as well as to over 50 NGOs providing humanitarian aid and relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Funding has supported emergency operational costs, temporary housing and transportation costs, security, humanitarian support and trauma and medical relief, immigration and absorption in Israel.

“The winter forecast in Ukraine is extremely concerning, with the potential for an even graver humanitarian crisis, and our latest allocation reflects our attention to the evolving needs on the ground and our ongoing commitment to providing relief where it is most needed,” said Jewish Federations of North America President & CEO Eric Fingerhut.

“The North American Jewish community continues to respond in tremendous ways to this crisis, and this collective response is a reflection of our Jewish values that dictate the utmost importance of charity – tzedakah.”