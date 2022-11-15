The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Birthright participants feel closer to Israel, Judaism after trip - Pew

The new Pew survey is the first true indicator of the Birthright program, which offers American Jewish youth all-expense paid trips to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 05:45
First birthright trip to Israel in over a year. (photo credit: EREZ UZIR)
First birthright trip to Israel in over a year.
(photo credit: EREZ UZIR)

Birthright Israel, a program that since 1999 has brought more than 800,000 young Jewish adults on a ten-day, all-expenses paid trip to Israel to introduce them to the Jewish state’s ancient historical and cultural roots, is held to significantly strengthen American Jewish young adults’ connection to Israel and commitment to leading Jewish lives.

A new Pew Research survey shows that the trip is achieving those goals. For instance, 34% of the 5,000 American Jewish respondents said they were “somewhat/very” attached to Israel before the trip – a figure that rose to 63% after the trip, marking an 85% increase in the respondent’s attachment to the Jewish state.

The Pew survey, conducted from late 2019 through mid-2020, also found that 40% of respondents were more likely to feel a “great deal” of belonging to the Jewish people compared to 26% before the trip – an increase of 54%.

71% more likely to feel “a lot” in common with Israeli Jews compared to 45% before the trip – a 58% increase – while respondents also said they were 45% more likely to have attended a Seder than the previous Passover (77% compared to 53%).

A Birthright group poses for a photo. (credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT) A Birthright group poses for a photo. (credit: TAGLIT-BIRTHRIGHT)

Lastly, Birthright and its message seem to leave an impact on perhaps the most critical part of having a Jewish life – marrying a Jewish spouse. While only 39% of respondents said they were more likely to have a spouse who is Jewish, that figure rose from just 15% before the trip – marking an increase of 160%.

Birthright Israel’s impact on American Jews

Birthright has hosted over 800,000 of 2.6 million eligible Americans – a staggering 30% of Jewish adolescents in the United States.

”This is the first time there is enough data from a national study of Jews, like the Pew survey, to evaluate the effects of a specific Jewish program like Birthright,” said Prof. Leonard Saxe, the director of the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University. 

“The findings validate multiple evaluation studies of Birthright’s impact conducted over the past 20 years…They demonstrate that Birthright Israel creates meaningful changes in Jewish identity and engagement that are shaping the future of American Jewish life,” Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark declared.



Tags American Jewry birthright taglit Pew Research Center Jewish Americans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by