The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lost Jewish renaissance painter favored by the Medici discovered

The life and career of Jona Ostiglio also shed light on the relations between faith communities in 17th-century Florence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 06:33
Tapestry "Christ's charge to Peter" designed by Renaissance artist Raphael is on display on a lower wall of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican (photo credit: REUTERS)
Tapestry "Christ's charge to Peter" designed by Renaissance artist Raphael is on display on a lower wall of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Jona Ostiglio was a Jewish renaissance painter working in 17th-century Florence. He had been lost to history until he was recently discovered by Jewish historian and director of the Jewish studies program of the Medici Archive Project Piergabriele Mancuso.

The historian was examining the history of the Jewish community when he found a 1907 article by the Italian rabbi Umberto Cassuto in which Ostiglio was mentioned, Thejc.com reported.

An artist without known works

Mancuso then asked Maria Sframeli, an art historian from Florence’s Uffizi gallery, if she knew anything about the unknown painter. As it turned out, she remembered reading the name "Jona" while going through the unregistered paintings stored in the Uffizi gallery years ago.

She subsequently was able to find a number of paintings attributable to Ostiglio. One painting was found in a Medici villa, another in a church in Florence and one even in the Italian foreign ministry.

“It’s quite a discovery,” director of the Uffizi Gallery Eike Schmidt said. Several pieces attributed to Ostiglio are in the Uffizi’s world-famous collection. “We knew practically nothing about this artist,” Mr. Schmidt added, “an artist without works. ”

A woman looks at the painting ''Leda and the Swan'' by Jacopo Tintoretto during the inauguration of fourteen new rooms dedicated to 16th and 17th century painters, at the Uffizi Gallery Museum in Florence, Italy, May 29, 2019. (credit: REUTERS) A woman looks at the painting ''Leda and the Swan'' by Jacopo Tintoretto during the inauguration of fourteen new rooms dedicated to 16th and 17th century painters, at the Uffizi Gallery Museum in Florence, Italy, May 29, 2019. (credit: REUTERS)

Ostiglio's career is remarkable less for the quality of his paintings, but more for the fact that a Jewish painter of his time rarely succeeded in breaching the walls of the ghetto. Other Jewish painters mainly produced their works for internal use. 

“The idea we have is of a Jew that is unique, quite familiar with the Christian environment and unafraid to distance himself from rabbinical laws,” Mancuso told the New York Times. “His behavior was outside Jewish and Christian society of the time.”

“Was he an exception to the rules or was it more commonplace at the time than we know — that’s this question that remains open,” said Mancuso.

Ostiglio was commissioned by the most powerful Christian families of Florence, including the Medicis. In 1680, he even became a member of the Academy of Fine Arts, an honor no other Jew would receive again until the twentieth century.

Complex relations between Jews and Christians

“Jews weren’t allowed to become goldsmiths or painters or be part of any guild, so it’s quite extraordinary,” said Andreina Contessa, director of the historical museum of the Miramare Castle and Park in Trieste and former chief curator of the Nahon Museum of Italian Jewish Art in Jerusalem.

Mancuso also perused documents surrounding Ostiglio’s life, such as family records and legal violations—including one for breaking religious separation by living beyond Florence’s first ghetto, established in 1517, and another for having relations with a Christian woman. “This was prohibited, I would say, by both sides,” Mancuso told Artnet News.

Silvana Greco, a professor of the sociology of Judaism at the Freie Universität Berlin said Ostiglio’s story underlined the interactions that existed between Jews and Christians and the importance of Jewish culture in various artistic forms, “including painting.”

“His behavior was outside Jewish and Christian society of the time.”

Piergabriele Mancuso

“Even though the life of the Jewish and Catholic world was divided, there could be constructive exchanges,” she said. “The rule was that they couldn’t enter guilds — not that they couldn’t work; they could, but they worked without signing their names,” explained Ms. Contessa.

Ostiglio died in 1695.

“I’m sure that in the near future, we will find more paintings,” Mancuso said.



Tags culture arts italy university history painting art Florence Union of Italian Jewish Communities
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by