UK man who killed Israeli father and daughter in hit-and-run gets 16 years

Nitesh Bissendary, 30 years old, was sentenced to 16 years in prison and was found guilty of causing the two deaths by dangerous driving.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2022 13:38

Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2022 13:39
A damaged freight lorry direction sign is seen at the Port of Ramsgate in Kent, southeast Britain, January 7, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
A damaged freight lorry direction sign is seen at the Port of Ramsgate in Kent, southeast Britain, January 7, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

A British man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing two Israelis, a father and daughter, and injuring two children in an August hit-and-run in Ramsgate, Kent, in southeast England, UK media reported.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30 years old, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting to fleeing the scene of the accident due to possession of a class-A drug. The Brit later returned to the scene and was found with traces of cocaine in his system. He was found guilty of causing the two deaths by dangerous driving.

According to UK media, Bissendary was previously convicted of driving under the influence of cocaine.

Who were the Israelis killed in the Ramsgate hit-and-run?

78-year-old Yoram Hirshfeld, a professor at Tel Aviv University, and his daughter Noga Sela, 40, were the two Israeli killed in the incident. Sella's husband, Omer, and their two children aged six and eight respectively were also injured in the hit-and-run.

According to the British court, Sela's six-year-old daughter suffered serious head injuries as a result of the ramming.

Signage is seen at the abandoned passenger terminal at the Port of Ramsgate in Kent, southeast Britain, January 7, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE) Signage is seen at the abandoned passenger terminal at the Port of Ramsgate in Kent, southeast Britain, January 7, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Hirshfeld was in the UK to visit his daughter, who resides with her family in Cambridge. Sela was pregnant at the time of her death.

Wednesday court hearing, judge Simon James reportedly told the accused that the "severe psychological impact will remain with all three survivors for the rest of their lives.

"When you initially ran from the scene you knew full well you had run people over," the judge charged at Bissendary.

Victims' wife, mother: No words to describe loss

"Three families have been shattered," a statement from the victims' mother and wife Judy Hirshfeld read, the BBC reported. "There are no words to describe the devastating loss of my daughter and husband...the sorrow and hardship are profound.

"Noga's children now have to learn how to grow up without a mother and we are also mourning the loss of her unborn baby," she was cited by the BBC as saying.



Tags United Kingdom crime court diaspora Israelis driving Car ramming
