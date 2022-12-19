Herzog puts positive spin on Jewish diaspora's political concerns

President Isaac Herzog put a positive spin on the concerns of world Jewry as to relations with Israel in light of a far-right political administration in the aftermath of the Knesset elections.

In a Hanukkah video to Jewish communities around the world, Herzog acknowledged that it is no secret that Jews are asking real questions as to where they belong in the collective. "This is natural," he stated, "and as Israel's president, I welcome these earnest voices which show how much Israel means to all of us."

Herzog also issued a reminder that "reckoning with tough questions has always been part of the Jewish story and the Jewish way."

Judaism has a tradition of conversation and debate

He urged Jewish communities to remember what keeps Jews together and committed to a common destiny, underscoring that "Jewish tradition has always valued conversation and debate because it allows us to learn from each other through the difficult questions so that we can grow stronger together."

Hanukkah candles (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Using the analogy of the Hanukkah menorah, Herzog, mindful that prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week that he has formed a government, said: "On a menorah with eight candles, there is room for us all."