The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Why are Los Angeles billboards covered with inspirational Jewish quotes?

Phrases such as “a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness” and “be slow to anger and abounding in kindness” are popping up across Los Angeles.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 16:26

Updated: DECEMBER 23, 2022 16:27
One of the Los Angeles billboards taken over by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles during Hanukkah 2022 (photo credit: THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF GREATER LOS ANGELES)
One of the Los Angeles billboards taken over by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles during Hanukkah 2022
(photo credit: THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF GREATER LOS ANGELES)

To coincide with Hanukkah, billboards were placed across Los Angeles by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles this week which included phrases of love, wisdom, and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts.

Phrases such as “a little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness” and “be slow to anger and abounding in kindness” are popping up across the city.

'We are worried and we want to do something about it'

Rob Goldenberg, Chief Creative Officer of the Federation, stated that “the constant antisemitism that Jews here in Los Angeles and around the country and world are seeing has had a devastating impact on our community. We are worried and we want to do something about it.

"When we discussed various ideas, we wanted to push back with love. Responding to antisemitism requires a whole societal response. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, using ancient Jewish values and teachings, seeks to engage our community with messages of love — to counter the hate by spreading love to not only Jews in Los Angeles, but to all who have experienced hate and intolerance. 

For there is so much more that unites us all than divides us.” 

One of the Los Angeles billboards taken over by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles during Hanukkah 2022 (credit: THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF GREATER LOS ANGELES) One of the Los Angeles billboards taken over by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles during Hanukkah 2022 (credit: THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF GREATER LOS ANGELES)

The billboards were posted in partnership with OUTFRONT MEDIA and can be viewed across LA. 

“It’s been extremely upsetting to see the recent rise in hateful speech taking place," Bryan Canley, General Manager of OUTFRONT’s Los Angeles office, stated in a press release. He added that "there is no place for that in LA, or anywhere else. We are all part of one community, and it is important to stand in solidarity with our Jewish Angelenos. We have followed The Jewish Federation of Greater of Los Angeles and the work they do to combat hate and wanted to help amplify their efforts."

The rise in antisemitism both locally and nationwide has left many in the Jewish community worried and extremely upset. 

Antisemitic hate crime in LA

In Los Angeles, according to the recent 2021 LA County Hate Crime Report, when it comes to religious-based crimes, the Jewish community has been targeted in 74% of the cases.

The impact on a community, feeling increased concern for their sense of safety and security, is real. In addition, according to data revealed by the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles's recent Study of Jewish Los Angeles, three-quarters of Los Angeles Jews are very concerned about antisemitism around the world. Nearly one in five Jewish adults in LA indicated they personally experienced antisemitism in the previous year alone.

The unsettling flow of antisemitic tropes and disinformation from celebrities and politicians to hate groups, is a disconcerting phenomenon, and our Jewish community seeks answers and guidance. Los Angeles is home to the second largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel and the city’s Jewish population has frequently been the target of antisemitic conspiracies including the notion that Jews control Hollywood and the entertainment and media industries.



Tags American Jewry United States Hanukkah los angeles California antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by