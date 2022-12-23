Montenegro President: Montenegro embodies the spirit of Hanukkah

While standing next to Podgorica’s huge public menorah and the city’s Clock Tower, Montenegro's President Milo Đukanović addressed the nation’s Jewish community on the third night of Hanukkah about the principles of freedom and faith represented by the holiday.

"We are proud of our multi-ethnicity, multi-religious and multicultural harmony, and the fact that there is no occurrence of antisemitism in Montenegro," Đukanović said.

"Just as we are proud of the fact that Montenegro is one of the two countries in Europe where there were more Jews at the end of the Second World War than at the beginning," he said.

The president thanked the Chief Rabbi of Montenegro Rabbi Ari Edelkopf and the religious Jewish Community of Montenegro "for the invitation and the opportunity to personally greet you on the occasion of Hanukkah." He added that he would like to "congratulate everyone who celebrates this great holiday. I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to participate in the solemn act of lighting the menorah today."

The President added that "during eight days and nights, Jews in Montenegro, Israel and around the world proudly celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, with a reminder of how the Maccabees and their followers, guided by their devotion to their people, their freedom and faith, managed to perform a miracle, that through a great return the victory to their roots", Đukanović said during his speech.

Montenegro's President Milo Đukanović attends Hanukkah lighting ceremony with Jewish community, December 21, 2022. (credit: MONTENEGRO JEWISH COMMUNITY)

'No antisemitism in Montenegro'

The President pointed out that Hanukkah is a universal story, originally Jewish, but undeniably Montenegrin as well.

Đukanović shared his thoughts, saying that the story of Hanukkah is of "freedom-loving people throughout history." He added that by lighting the menorah, together with the menorahs in Jewish homes throughout Montenegro, Israel and the world, "we celebrate freedom as a fundamental right of people, the right to choose and the opportunity to live according to our own conscience and convictions."

"Unfortunately, we are also witnessing the side effects of those processes; the vampirization of all kinds of nationalism, antisemitism and populism that are associated with the darkest times of world history," he said.

"Montenegro is also going through a delicate phase of its democratic development. But we are proud of our multi-ethnicity, multi-religious and multicultural harmony and the fact that there is no antisemitism in Montenegro. Just as we are proud of the fact that Montenegro is one of the two countries in Europe where there were more Jews at the end of World War II than at the beginning."

This, Đukanović pointed out, is an opportunity to remember those for whom these candles of freedom represent hope for a better future: "All those who suffer under tyranny and oppression, especially those who suffer the horrors of war aggression".

"May this holiday bring health, peace and prosperity to the homes of our Jewish friends and all people of goodwill. Hag Hanukkah Sameach," Đukanović concluded.

Edelkopf lit a huge menorah together with hundreds of Jewish and local residents. All guests, dignitaries and ambassadors enjoyed traditional latkes and doughnuts.