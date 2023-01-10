The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish American poet Naomi Replansky dies at 104

Replansky was described as "an intensely political poet, appalled by the cruelty, greed, and corruption of the masters of nations and corporations."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 11:03

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2023 11:04
Books (illustrative) (photo credit: Abhi Sharma/Flickr)
Books (illustrative)
(photo credit: Abhi Sharma/Flickr)

Naomi Replansky, a poet known for works about working-class life and the turmoil of the 20th century, passed away at the age of 104 on Saturday.

Replansky was born in 1918 in the Bronx to Russian Jewish immigrants Sol and Fannie (Ginsberg) Replansky. Despite writing poetry since her teens, Replansky only published her works a few times throughout nearly a century of writing.

In an interview with Bridges, a Jewish feminist journal, Replansky recounted that she wrote her first poem at the age of 10 about the movie Metropolis. The poem began:

Hark, hear the bell's sad muffled roar,And through the open door,Come millions of workers with bodies worn,The overseers look at them in scorn.

Her first book of poetry, Ring Song, was published in 1952 and nominated for a National Book Award. Her next book of poetry, Twenty One Poems Old and New, came thirty years later and was published in 1988. A few years later, she published The Dangerous World: New and Selected Poems 1934–1994 and then almost two decades later she published Collected Poems.

While Ring Song drew accolades, it also drew some criticism, as Replansky used rhyme and rhythms which were unfashionable at the time. Replansky stated in Contemporary Women Poets in 1997 that her main poetic influences were "William Blake, folk songs, Shakespeare, George Herbert, Emily Dickinson and Japanese poetry."

Replansky identified with the communist movement as a youth and wrote many poems about labor, poverty, racism and the Holocaust. In the Bridges interview, the poet stated that she was "a liberal, a socialist with a small 's,' skeptical of ideologies but socially committed."

"Poetry for me is a way of mastering the world. Strong emotions come to me in the shape of poetry."

Naomi Replansky

"Poetry for me is a way of mastering the world. Strong emotions come to me in the shape of poetry," said the poet.

One verse she wrote in 1943 cited by the LA Review of Books read:

A brick not used in buildingCan smash a window pane.For anyone with ears to hearLet it be said again.A brick not used in buildingCan smash a window pane.

Replansky said that she would have loved to live in Paris, but was unable to leave the US in the 1950s after her passport was revoked, apparently due to her leftist ideology, according to The New York Times. Poetry was not her only profession as she worked in offices, on assembly lines, as a lathe operator and as an early computer programmer, among other professions.

While Replansky was not as well known as some other poets, her work was strongly admired by fellow poets and writers.

"An intensely political poet, appalled by the cruelty, greed, and corruption of the masters of nations and corporations, appalled and enraged. I was drawn first to her lyricism, but I soon saw the rightness of her vision."

American Jewish poet Phillip Levine

American Jewish poet Phillip Levine described Replansky as "an intensely political poet, appalled by the cruelty, greed, and corruption of the masters of nations and corporations, appalled and enraged. I was drawn first to her lyricism, but I soon saw the rightness of her vision."

American short-story writer Grace Paley described Replansky's poetry as "a music for which readers of poetry have been lonesome for years." 

"Naomi Replansky must be counted among the most brilliant American poets,” Pulitzer Prize-winning poet George Oppen said in the early 1980s, according to The New York Times. “That she has not received adequate praise is one of the major mysteries of the world of poetry.

Replansky also translated a number of plays and poems from German and Yiddish authors.

'Hitler made me a Jew'

Of her Jewish identity, Replansky related to Bridges that she grew up in a secular household, but that her Jewish identity was "very" important to her. "Hitler made me a Jew. Before, I considered myself an internationalist-and maybe more involved with Black causes than with Jewish," said the poet. "I don't at all 'practice' in the religious sense. I'm secular."

Concerning Israel, Replansky stated that she was happy for the existence of the state after the Holocaust and was a member of Peace Now as of 2002.

Replansky met her partner, Eva Kollisch in the 1980s at a reading by Paley. The two married in 2009. Kollisch was saved from the Holocaust on the Kindertransport to England in 1939.

In 2015, Replansky and Kollisch received the Clara Lemlich Award honoring women who have spent their lives working for the larger good.

Replansky is survived by Kollisch, her stepson, journalist Uri Berliner, and a step-grandson.



Tags Holocaust jewish literature poetry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by