Hate in the Empire State: Antisemitic attacks increased 41% in 2022

2022 saw a significant increase in antisemitic hate crimes throughout New York City, New York State and nationwide. In the Big Apple, attacks on Jews went up 41 percent in 2022, based on an analysis of crime data conducted by The Algemeiner.

There were 293 total antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the report, rising from 207 overall in 2021.

In November alone, there were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism versus 20 in November 2021, according to NYPD data, a 125% rise.

Notable hate crimes against Jews in New York in 2022 included a Jewish man and his son being shot by a pellet gun outside a kosher supermarket and a group of Jewish boys getting chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

An attempted attack was foiled when two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and a Nazi armband, who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community, were arrested by the NYPD at Penn Station on November 18.

Former Democratic New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to take action in a December interview with The Jerusalem Post.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Orthodox Union in Manhattan. (credit: HALEY COHEN)

“Antisemitism is spreading like wildfire," Hikind, the representative of heavily-Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn district 48 for 35 years until 2018, told the Post. "Jews are getting beat up because of Kanye's words."

"What the heck is your plan to deal with the out-of-control violent Jew-hatred, Mr. @NYCMayor?! Wishful thinking is not a plan!" Hikind said on Twitter.

In November, Adams participated in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens alongside at least 50 mayors from around the world.

Adams, a former police captain who served in the NYPD for over two decades and who took office earlier this year, ran on promises of continuing to make crime issues and safety a priority – a sign of relief to New York Jews who have seen an upsurge in hate crimes since 2017. Speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now” summit on November 10, the mayor said that the rise of antisemitic incidents cannot be ignored. “I know the last few weeks have been tense for the Jewish community here and across the nation,” the Democratic mayor said. "Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City."

Who is most targeted in New York antisemitism?

Most antisemitic hate crimes against Jewish people in New York City were targeted at Orthodox or Hasidic Jews and were perpetuated by people from other minority groups, a December report found.

The report was published by Americans Against Antisemitism and documents antisemitic crimes in New York City between April 2018 and August 2022.

Overall, 194 cases were recorded in those four years, with 154 being physical assaults and the other 40 verbal. 22% of crimes were committed by teenagers and 23% were committed by a group of two or more people.

151 of all assaults occurred in just four Brooklyn neighborhoods - in Flatbush-Midwood, Crown Heights, Boro Park-Kensington and Williamsburg.

Why did antisemitism rise in 2022?

The concerning rise of antisemitism unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews. Experts worry celebrities with massive followings spewing antisemitic tropes are normalizing Jewish hate in a way that has been taboo for decades.

The 125% increase in November came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews.

Also at the end of 2022, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” after sharing a link on social media to an antisemitic movie.

How are lawmakers addressing the rise of antisemitism?

In December, federal, state and city leaders spoke about the surge of antisemitism at a forum hosted by the Orthodox Union in Manhattan. During the meeting, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the initiation of a new statewide task force to combat antisemitism.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer spoke, along with US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Hochul, who in November became the first woman elected New York governor, said, “We can be in the prevention business. The Hate and Bias Prevention Unit is launching today,” the governor said, explaining that the unit is expected to serve as an early warning detection system in local communities, and quickly mobilize support in areas in which a bias incident has occurred.

“Today I’m announcing a hate and bias prevention unit going to all 62 counties,” she said. “New York State will use every tool at its disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our communities. We will not let the rise in hate incidents that we see happening online, across the country and across the world, take root here at home.“I could not be prouder to represent the largest Jewish community outside of Israel,” Hochul continued. “This is who New Yorkers are. We embrace everyone. When you attack one of us, you’re picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers, starting with your governor. I’m a fighter from Buffalo.”