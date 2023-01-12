The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Historic church being housed by a synagogue gets green light for restoration

A relationship has blossomed between the synagogue and the church, which has remained homeless due to the six-alarm fire that destroyed most of the building in 2020.

By JACOB HENRY/JTA
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 03:25
Star of David stained-glass window in the Wales synagogue (photo credit: FOUNDATION FOR JEWISH HERITAGE)
Star of David stained-glass window in the Wales synagogue
(photo credit: FOUNDATION FOR JEWISH HERITAGE)

When a fire devastated the Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village two years ago, East End Temple, a nearby Reform synagogue, welcomed church-goers to worship in their sanctuary.

Since then, a relationship has blossomed between the synagogue and the church, which has remained homeless due to the six-alarm fire that destroyed most of the historic building in 2020.  

But this weekend, when the congregations get together for a planned Martin Luther King Jr. Teach-In this Sunday, they’ll have something additional to celebrate: The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission cleared the way for the church to build a new home.

Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis of Middle Church said on Wednesday that the Landmarks Commission voted to allow the church to remove the burnt remains of its facade, allowing the congregation to rebuild.

According to Lewis, East End’s Rabbi Josh Stanton was one of the first people who reached out to her after the fire, which started next door. The synagogue has since supported the church in its efforts to win approval for its renovation so that it can return home. 

Turkish Jews join to blessing prayers of Mi Sheberah by Chief Rabbi Izhak Haleva at Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul (credit: REUTERS/FATIH SARIBAS)Turkish Jews join to blessing prayers of Mi Sheberah by Chief Rabbi Izhak Haleva at Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul (credit: REUTERS/FATIH SARIBAS)

“Truly, God is good,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “Out of this fire, fierce love is rising.”

Stanton welcomed the Landmarks Commission’s decision

“I am relieved by the decision and elated that Middle Collegiate Church will be able to rebuild,” Stanton said. “Buildings are meant to serve human needs and higher purposes — and the new church building will do so in transformational ways.”

He told the New York Jewish Week that the relationship between the two congregations builds upon King’s legacy. “We view each other as kindred spirits as opposed to feeling a sense of animus,” Stanton said, adding that some 300 people from both congregations are planning to attend Sunday’s teach-in, which is about strengthening the bond between black and Jewish communities.  

“We are, as a Jewish community, going to church with our wonderful friends and colleagues at the leading multicultural church in New York City,” Stanton said. 

He added that the church will continue to use the synagogue sanctuary for the ‘foreseeable future,’ unless it should outgrow the space.”

In a time of rising antisemitism, he added, this type of joint learning is “essential work,” he added. “This is one of those opportune moments, probably the most opportune since the Civil Rights era, for Black folks, Jewish folks, and Black and Jewish folks, to work together in a concerted way.” Last year, a number of African-American celebrities — notably the rapper Kanye West and the New York Nets star Kyrie Irving — were criticized for sharing antisemitic tropes with their millions of social media followers, stoking tensions between the Black and Jewish communities.

Both Lewis, Stanton and others will speak at the King event. After church services, the community will break bread, take part in community organizing work and learn more about their shared history.  

Middle Church has served the East Village community since 1892. Before the fire, it was a community hub for other social programs — some run by other synagogues — including soup kitchens and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. It has also played a role in supporting people during the AIDS crisis, helping people pay rent during Covid and more recently, supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.  

Since Easter of 2021, the church has prayed at the synagogue’s sanctuary on East 17th Street every Sunday.

The Temple covered upwards of 95% of the cost for the church to rent the space.  

“Josh was offering me a tabernacle,” Lewis told the New York Jewish Week last month. “This big-hearted rabbi opens the door to a church, in a time of rising antisemitism, that’s just bold, fierce love at work.” 

In her tweet announcing the Landmark Commission’s approval, Lewis also thanked multiple elected officials who helped fight for the church, including Council Member Carlina Rivera, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Assembly Members Harvey Epsteim and Deborah Glick, and the NYC Mayor Faith Advisor Pastor Gil Monrose.  

“We are forever in your debt,” Lewis wrote. 

The MLK event is taking place this Sunday, Jan. 15 at East End Temple in the East Village. The church is also accepting donations to support its rebuilding efforts. 



Tags synagogue reform church reform jews new york city
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by