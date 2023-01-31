The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

WZO to elect an American-Israeli woman as its first ever President

The new role of the President of the WZO will be mainly symbolic, with no jurisdiction or authority.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 13:48
Tova Dorfman. (photo credit: GPO)
Tova Dorfman.
(photo credit: GPO)

For the first time in the history of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), a president will be introduced. The Expanded Zionist Executive is expected to vote for Yesh Atid member Tova Dorfman to be President of the WZO, a new role that is mainly symbolic, with no jurisdiction or authority - The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday evening. Dorfman, an immigrant from the US, currently serves as the voluntary deputy chair of the World Zionist Organization and is the chair of the Israel Department and Holocaust Commemoration Worldwide. She has been the executive director of the Steinhardt Family Foundation for the past 17 years.

Gil Segal will replace Dorfman

Her replacement as chair of the Israel Department at the WZO is Gil Segal, who served as director-general of the Knesset during the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.  

Segal has actually been in this position before joining the Knesset and is one of the founders and leaders of the Yesh Atid party. Dorfman and Segal approved the expected appointments.

In 2020, the Post reported that Yesh Atid leader Lapid appointed former MK and Talmud scholar Dr. Ruth Calderon to be WZO president. Calderon, whose appointment needed to be approved by the WZO, was supposed be the first president of the organization, and the first woman to hold any president or chair post in any Zionist institution.
Gil Segal. (credit: GPO) Gil Segal. (credit: GPO)

The post comes with an automatic grave in Mount Herzl’s section of leaders. Yet for a variety of reasons, Calderon didn't take this role upon herself and it hasn't been filled since. Therefore, Dorfman will be the first woman in a senior leadership position in the WZO and also the first American-Israeli in this type of position.

Raised in Oak Park, MI, Dorfman pursued her undergraduate and graduate studies in Los Angeles and upon completion, she made Aliyah in 1984.

From 1984-93 she worked for Melitz – The Centers for Jewish Zionist Education in Jerusalem. Throughout her professional career, Dorfman has always been at the forefront of innovative, creative programming and has been singularly successful in bringing around the table of all of these programs key individuals and institutions that provide to them an invaluable synergy.

Tova lives with her husband Dr. Raviv Schwartz and their two sons, Matan and Yaniv outside of Tel Aviv.



Tags Yair Lapid yesh atid ruth calderon World Zionist Organization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by