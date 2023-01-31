WZO to elect an American-Israeli woman as its first ever President

For the first time in the history of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), a president will be introduced. The Expanded Zionist Executive is expected to vote for Yesh Atid member Tova Dorfman to be President of the WZO, a new role that is mainly symbolic, with no jurisdiction or authority - The Jerusalem Post has learned.

The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday evening. Dorfman, an immigrant from the US, currently serves as the voluntary deputy chair of the World Zionist Organization and is the chair of the Israel Department and Holocaust Commemoration Worldwide. She has been the executive director of the Steinhardt Family Foundation for the past 17 years.

Gil Segal will replace Dorfman

Her replacement as chair of the Israel Department at the WZO is Gil Segal, who served as director-general of the Knesset during the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government.

Segal has actually been in this position before joining the Knesset and is one of the founders and leaders of the Yesh Atid party. Dorfman and Segal approved the expected appointments.

Gil Segal. (credit: GPO)

In 2020, the Post reported that Yesh Atid leader Lapid appointed former MK and Talmud scholar Dr. Ruth Calderon to be WZO president. Calderon, whose appointment needed to be approved by the WZO, was supposed be the first president of the organization, and the first woman to hold any president or chair post in any Zionist institution.

The post comes with an automatic grave in Mount Herzl’s section of leaders. Yet for a variety of reasons, Calderon didn't take this role upon herself and it hasn't been filled since. Therefore, Dorfman will be the first woman in a senior leadership position in the WZO and also the first American-Israeli in this type of position.

Raised in Oak Park, MI, Dorfman pursued her undergraduate and graduate studies in Los Angeles and upon completion, she made Aliyah in 1984.

From 1984-93 she worked for Melitz – The Centers for Jewish Zionist Education in Jerusalem. Throughout her professional career, Dorfman has always been at the forefront of innovative, creative programming and has been singularly successful in bringing around the table of all of these programs key individuals and institutions that provide to them an invaluable synergy.

Tova lives with her husband Dr. Raviv Schwartz and their two sons, Matan and Yaniv outside of Tel Aviv.