Police see possible arson in fires at a Jewish camp near Ottawa

A police statement said the damage rant to about $450,000 in US dollars. It said the fire “was of an arson nature.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 01:38
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Police say arson may be behind two fires at a Jewish camp in a village near Ottawa.

Firefighters were battling a blaze before dawn on Sunday at one building at Camp B’nai B’rith in Pontiac, Quebec, when another building burst into flames, CTV News reported.

No one was at the camp when the blazes occurred, CTV quoted camp officials as saying.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that this was an antisemitic or racially motivated act,” said the statement from police in the municipal regional council of Collines-de-l’Outaouais. “However, it is still too early in the investigation to rule out this possibility.”



