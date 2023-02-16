The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
52% UK Jews say far-right Israeli gov't 'impact' view of Israel

About three-quarters of UK Jews said Israel was "important to their identity."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 11:10
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

UK Jews are worried about Israel's new government according to a new survey among the country's Jewish community. According to a survey conducted among 700 UK Jews for the Jewish News newspaper, 52% say far-right ministers in the coalition “impact” their view of Israel, but also 58% said “British Jewish leaders should still meet these politicians," if called to do so.

According to the Jewish News survey, about three-quarters of UK Jews said Israel was “important to their identity,” and an even higher number said, “Jews living abroad were within their rights to criticize Israel’s government in public if the situation demanded.”

When asked the following questions: “To what extent, if at all, would the inclusion of politicians in the Israeli government, deemed to be far right, impact your feelings toward Israel?” About 52% said it “impacts” their feelings, while about 42% said it “doesn't impact” their feelings.

According to the Jewish News survey, as the respondents were younger, they were less likely to consider Israel important to them. 82% of those aged 55 and above, who said Israel was “very” or “quite” important to them, that figure dropped to 75% among UK Jews aged 35-54, then to 68% for the 18-34 age group. 

When asked about criticizing Israel, age was a key component in the attitudes of UK Jews, according to the Jewish News survey. “More than 85% of Jews aged 18-34 were happy to criticize Israel in public, but fewer than 70% of those aged 55 and above felt they would do so,” the newspaper said.

A London bus is driven past The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, July 30, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)A London bus is driven past The Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, July 30, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

More than half said inclursion of far-right ministers impacts their feelings

In addition, more than half of the respondents, 52%, said the inclusion of far-right Israeli ministers in the current Netanyahu-led government “impacts” their feelings towards Israel. Interestingly, 58% said “British Jewish leaders should still meet these politicians if called to do so.” This is interesting since a year ago, a top British Jewry group, the Board of Deputies, told now Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “leave Europe,” and called him a “disgrace,” when he visited London. 

Interestingly, the young Jews in the UK were more against dialogue of their leadership with Israeli far-right ministers. “38% of younger adults advised against such a meeting whereas among those aged 55+, only 20 percent would shun them,” the Jewish News revealed.

70% of the respondents said that they didn’t think the Israelis “care” about what the Jews in the Diaspora think of their government. 

The survey was conducted by Survation over three weeks in January.



Tags United Kingdom british jewry diaspora jews diaspora
