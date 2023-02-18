The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Moses Elisaf, first Jewish mayor of a city in Greece, dies at 68

Moses Elisaf, mayor of Ioannina, has died after battling cancer.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 01:54
The Thessaloniki monument memorialize the Jewish community in Greece who were killed in the Holocaust. (photo credit: Arie Darzi/Wikimedia Commons)
The Thessaloniki monument memorialize the Jewish community in Greece who were killed in the Holocaust.
(photo credit: Arie Darzi/Wikimedia Commons)

Moses Elisaf, thought to be the first Jewish mayor of a city in Greece, died at 68 on Friday after a brief battle with cancer.

Elisaf, mayor of Ioannina since 2019, was hospitalized during a work trip to Athens in December, the Kathimerini newspaper reported. He extended his hospital stay on December 19, reportedly citing “serious health reasons” in a letter to government colleagues.

Jews in Ioannina

Only a few dozen Jews remain in Ioannina, once home to one of the continent’s largest populations of Romaniote Jews. That ethnic community native to the Mediterranean region is distinct from Sephardic Jews, who were originally associated with the Iberian Peninsula. Elisaf, a pathologist, was head of the city’s Jewish community for two decades and a member of the board of directors of the Central Jewish Council of Greece.

Most of Ioannina’s prewar Jewish population was killed during the Holocaust. Elisaf was born in 1954 to parents who had escaped to Tel Aviv before returning to Greece after the war. He graduated from the University of Athens in 1979 and worked 1993-94 at the Sackler medical school at Tel Aviv University. Elisaf told Haaretz in 2019 that he visits relatives in Israel regularly.

He became a professor at Ioannina Medical School, and his 2019 mayoral run was his first foray into politics. While campaigning as a centrist independent, rivals tried to claim he was “connected to the Mossad or the Israeli embassy.” He beat the city’s incumbent in a tight runoff with 50.3% of the vote.

GERMAN THEN-PRESIDENT Joachim Gauck (C) speaks to the head of the Greek-Jewish community of Ioannina during his 2014 visit to their synagogue in northwestern Greece, as tribute to the dozens massacred by the Nazis. (credit: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters) GERMAN THEN-PRESIDENT Joachim Gauck (C) speaks to the head of the Greek-Jewish community of Ioannina during his 2014 visit to their synagogue in northwestern Greece, as tribute to the dozens massacred by the Nazis. (credit: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

“Despite antisemitism and the rise of racism in our times, the citizens have elected a Jew as their mayor, evaluating my personality, our plan for the city’s future, our candidates, our ethos during the election campaign,” he told Haaretz.



Tags greece death antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by