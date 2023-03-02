The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Michigan attorney general says she was target of plot to kill Jewish officials

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was targetted by Jack Eugene Carpenter III who made threats on twitter

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 18:29
Plaintiffs April Deboer (L) and her partner Jayne Rowse leave the Federal Court with their attorney Dana Nessel (R) following closing arguments on their trial that could overturn Michigan's ban on same-sex marriage in Detroit, Michigan March 7, 2014 (photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)
Plaintiffs April Deboer (L) and her partner Jayne Rowse leave the Federal Court with their attorney Dana Nessel (R) following closing arguments on their trial that could overturn Michigan's ban on same-sex marriage in Detroit, Michigan March 7, 2014
(photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Thursday she was one of the potential targets of a man who was charged by federal prosecutors with threatening to kill state employees who are Jewish.

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, a 43-year-old Michigan man who was in Texas at the time, is accused of threatening to cause injury and death to Jewish officials "if they don't leave, or confess," according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Confirming the attack attempt

"The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter," Nessel, who is in her second term, said in a Twitter post.

Carpenter, who was taken into custody, has been charged with violating interstate communications laws with a Feb. 17 social media post, the complaint says. He was in Texas when he made his post, it said. The court filing did not name any officials who may have been a potential target of the alleged threat.

The charges come months after several men were sentenced in state and federal courts for a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020. The complaint did not discuss a motive for Carpenter's alleged threats.

Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS) Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS)

The defendant, a resident of Tipton, about 65 miles southwest of Detroit, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Carpenter said in another tweet that any attempt to subdue him "will be met with deadly force in self-defense," according to the complaint.

Carpenter possessed three handguns, two hunting rifles and a shotgun, the complaint said. He was previously arrested in December by Michigan State Police for assault.

A public defender for Carpenter could not be immediately reached for comment.

The US attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for more details.



Tags crime hate crime assassination antisemitism
