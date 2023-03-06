The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New video game aims to educate people about the Holocaust

The video game was created as a way to be used as an educational tool to teach people about the genocide of European Jews by the Nazis in the 1940s.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 02:47
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)

A British game developer created a new video game hoping to keep the Holocaust memory alive, as many other video games based on World War II very rarely do.

The 36-year-old creator of the video game "The Light in the Darkness," Luc Bernard, has created the project as a way to be used as an educational tool to teach people about the genocide of European Jews by the Nazis in the 1940s. 

"Young people play games about the Second World War, like Call of Duty, where it is almost never mentioned," Bernard told Agence-France Presse. "It's a bit like denying that it ever existed."

Bernard was inspired by his late grandmother who took part in the Kindertransport scheme, helping bring over 10,000 Jewish children to the UK from Europe before the war broke out.

The player of the game follows the storyline of a European Jewish family who was originally from Poland and living under the Vichy Regime ruling in France, according to FranceInter. The player witnesses husband and wife, Moise and Bluma, and their son Samuel get rounded up in what is known as the Vel d'Hiv Roundup, then transferred to the Pithiviers camp and then deported to the Auschwitz Concentration Camp.

Bernard told the Jewish Chronicle that the game allows the player to interact and make some choices but the story itself won't change the fate of the family.

"I couldn't make a game where you win at the end," he told the Jewish Chronicle. "That wasn't the Shoah, there was no choice."

"During the scene of the roundup, you have to go to the police station, which gives you a list of things to collect, you go back home and take them," Bernard explains how the interactions between the player and the game work.

Perfection on information

Bernard spent a year collecting information for the video game by interviewing Holocaust survivors and looking at archives from the American Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC and the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. "Everything absolutely has to be exact, even if it's an artistic project," he explained to FranceInter. "We checked everything once, twice, three times. That's why it was very hard."

Bernard also explains that his video game is not only intended for European or American audiences but rather for African and Asian audiences. In Egypt "90% of young people play video games and the Holocaust isn't taught there."

He also noted that even in the United States, not very many people know what happened in France during World War II. "In the United States, very few people know what happened in France. They think that Germany did everything alone," he told FranceInter.



Tags Holocaust video games Online Games Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by