YU, Yad Vashem partner to fight antisemitism with Holocaust education

According to a 2020 study by the Claims Conference that covered all 50 states, New York is among those with the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 23:56
Yeshiva University and Yad Vashem have partnered to raise Holocaust awareness while simultaneously tackling the alarming increase of antisemitism in the United States.  

According to both institutions, "the collaboration creates a framework for joint partnerships in curriculum building, resource sharing, educator training and event design. The agreement pledges that the two organizations will work collaboratively toward a shared goal of strengthening efforts to promote education and remembrance of the Holocaust and encourage the study of the Holocaust in schools, universities, communities and other institutions." 

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said: "Yad Vashem is committed to ensuring that the history of the Holocaust continues to be relevant today and for future generations and is not relegated to yet another chapter in human history.

Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"This agreement with Yeshiva University provides the next generation of educators with the necessary tools and materials to address the topic of the Holocaust and engage young scholars in the need for further research into its multifaceted nature and relevance today. Yad Vashem hopes that this agreement with YU will continue to open opportunities in higher education in the United States and all over the world. It's about reaching out to audiences around the world to ensure that the chronicles of this singular Jewish and human event reach every significant and relevant audience worldwide." 

New York is among states with the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores

Under the partnership, YU in New York expects to increase Holocaust education to teachers so that they are equipped to share accurate knowledge with their students. 

Despite being home to the most Jews outside of Israel, Holocaust education is lacking in New York. According to a 2020 study by the Claims Conference that covered all 50 states, New York is among those with the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores, with 58% of Millennials and Gen Z being unable to name a single concentration camp. Furthermore, the study found that 60% of young people did not know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.

More than one in 10 American adults under 40 believes that Jews caused the Holocaust, the 2020 study found. 



