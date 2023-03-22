The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UK Jews: Netanyahu hasn't asked to meet us

"Netanyahu doesn't particularly like UK Jewry; he barely ever met community leaders. He likes London and he likes shopping," UK Jewish community officials said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 21:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks about the strikes and protests against the judicial reform (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn't expected to meet with UK's Jewish community according to senior officials in the Jewish community who spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

"We're not meeting the prime minister and that's not unusual since he rarely meets with us when visiting the UK," the source said.

"Netanyahu doesn't particularly like UK Jewry; he barely ever met community leaders. He likes London and he likes shopping," he said.

As of Wednesday, there are no meetings planned with the organized Jewish community.

"If we were asked to meet we wouldn't say no, but our message would be similar to that of American leaders," which is against the judicial reforms.

Jewish Agency sends letter calling for Israeli unity amid judicial reform

In addition, leadership from The Jewish Agency for Israel and its partners sent a letter to Netanyahu and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid regarding the proposed judicial reforms in Israel and their potential effects on the unity of the Jewish people.

"The Jewish Agency, along with its partners and communities worldwide, have been following with increasing concern the stormy public debate around the proposed judicial reforms in Israel and their potential effects on the unity of our people," the letter said. "We have been witnessing an increase in serious polarization among Israel-loving Jews around the globe.

"The various opinions surrounding the proposed judicial reforms as well as heated public discourse are concerning to not only Israelis but to Jewish communities worldwide who feel an innate bond to the destiny and unity of our people. Today too many among us are experiencing real concern as we view the tension coming from all sides. Given the centrality of Israel in their lives we find it our duty to share with and convey to you our concerns of so many among us regarding the future of Jewish unity."

They added that it is important to "seek dialogue at all cost, and take the time to reach, through an inclusive and wide-ranging conversation, without preconditions, the broadest possible consensus.

"Essential as the judicial reform may be, it cannot trump the risks of a, God forbid, brotherly war. Preventing internal strife between us is truly pikuach nefesh, a life-saving matter. The Jewish thing to do in such a situation is to seek dialogue at all cost, and to take the time to reach, through an inclusive and wide-ranging conversation, the broadest possible consensus... Surely through an honest exchange of views and opinions, handled with moderation and generosity, a conciliatory compromise can be reached which will uphold the unity of the Jewish people."

They explained that "what we really need now is to proceed forward and allow the democratically elected representatives to engage in meaningful dialogue while finding a commonly accepted way to come together around the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, for a sovereign state which is both Jewish and democratic.

"We urge both of you as leaders of the government and the opposition to engage as soon as possible in meaningful efforts to reach a wide consensus over the initiative in order to minimize the social dissent within our people. We hope that the golden path, as recommended by the Rambam, will be found.

"We strongly recommend working within the framework of a respectful dialogue aimed at finding an acceptable common ground that would enhance the eternal values of our people. We commend all of those who are tirelessly working to engage in peaceful discourse in order to find the right path forward."



