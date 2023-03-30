The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast Gold IRA Companies Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

UK hosts first international forum of envoys for post-Holocaust property restitution

More than 20 envoys from over 10 countries discussed how to obtain justice for Holocaust survivors, whose property was seized during the Shoah.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 11:50

Updated: MARCH 30, 2023 11:54
Holocaust envoys with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (photo credit: UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities)
Holocaust envoys with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
(photo credit: UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities)

UK Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues Lord Eric Pickles and the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) hosted the first-ever international gathering of Holocaust envoys, to discuss initial steps in building a network of envoys across the world to address Holocaust-era property restitution on Tuesday. Also in attendance were Ambassadors, experts and other dignitaries.

At the meeting, more than 20 international representatives from over 10 countries discussed how to obtain justice for Holocaust survivors and their families, who not only lost loved ones but also had their homes, businesses, communal property, art and cultural property seized during the Shoah.

“Often Holocaust survivors talk to me about personal items like books and spoons,” said Lord Pickles, Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues in the UK. “Sometimes that is the only evidence on earth that the person actually existed…Their looted artworks are also in plain sight – on the walls of museums and private collections. Most often, people aren’t looking for money – they are looking for recognition, for dignity,” he added at the meeting.

Restitution and compensation

Ellen Germain, US Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues said that the meeting was an important gathering of Holocaust envoys “to discuss restitution and compensation and how to encourage countries in Eastern and Central Europe that have not yet done so to take action to address the injustices of the past… This is a powerful opportunity to do something right, something meaningful,” she said. 

Mark Weitzman, Chair of Operations, World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) added that “we have had to overcome the lack of political will in the past. US Secretary of State Blinken has made clear that he takes a great interest in this [Holocaust era property restitution.]” 

Holocaust envoys with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (credit: UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities)Holocaust envoys with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. (credit: UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities)

Ambassador Yossef Levy, Israeli Special Envoy for the Restitution of Holocaust Era Assets, explained that “this process of restitution has been unfortunately long and slow.” He added that “after the Holocaust, the first priority was to take care of the Holocaust survivors. The next step was to bring the perpetrators to justice. Now it is the last part of the story, and we have a much bigger focus also on property restitution.”

He mentioned the Terezin Declaration, which recognizes “the importance of restituting or compensating Holocaust-related confiscations made during the Holocaust era between 1933-45.” Almost 80 years after the Holocaust, however, only a small fraction of private and communal immovable and movable property illegitimately seized from Jewish victims has been returned or compensated.

The Terezin Declaration also affirms “the importance of recovering communal and religious immovable property in reviving and enhancing Jewish life, ensuring its future, assisting the welfare needs of Holocaust (Shoah) survivors, and fostering the preservation of Jewish cultural heritage.”

The 1998 Washington Conference Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, endorsed by 44 countries, established principles concerning the restitution of art confiscated by the Nazis and that was not subsequently restituted, including principles for countries to search provenance to identify stolen art, and to publicize the information.

The conference was attended by representatives and special envoys representing governments such as Germany, Canada, UK, US, European Union, Austria, Greece, Croatia, France, Czech Republic, Israel and the Netherlands.



Tags holocaust artifacts Restitution World Jewish Restitution Organization Holocaust Remembrance Day Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Netanyahu suspends judicial reform, protests to rage on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Get your telescopes ready: Five planets to align on Monday

This artist's impression shows two Earth-sized worlds passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, which is much smaller and cooler than our Sun. The star and its orbiting planets TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c reside 40 light-years away.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by