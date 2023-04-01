The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Two Russian drones explode near the matzah bakery in Dnieper, Ukraine

The fire that burned the neighboring factory began to spread and threatened to consume the matzah bakery.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 1, 2023 22:34

Updated: APRIL 1, 2023 23:05
Wednesday night at 10 pm, the sirens were activated again in the city of Dnieper in Ukraine, following a massive Russian attack on the city using suicidal Russian and Iranian drones.

Seven drones were intercepted, but two of them hit and blew up a warehouse in the southern area of the city, next to which stands the Tiferet Matzot Jewish bakery.

The fire that burned the neighboring factory began to spread and threatened to consume the matzah bakery as well and large fire brigades were called to the area to fight the fire. At the same time, the representatives of the Jewish community were also called to arrange to remove the equipment that could be removed as well as hundreds of kilograms of matzot that were previously baked for the Jews of the city.

After many nerve-racking hours, the Ukrainian firefighters managed to overcome the fire and put it out before the flames reached the bakery. The Tiferet Matzot bakery was established twenty years ago and is under the supervision of the Chief Rabbi of the Dnieper, Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetzky.

Did the Matzot survive?

As recently reported, dozens-of-tons of matzot were baked there during the winter and they were distributed by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine to 50,000 households across the country, in addition to the public events that the Federation with Rabbis and Chabad emissaries will hold in the synagogues for 25,000 Jews throughout Ukraine where they will all eat matzot baked in the Tiferet Matzot bakery. 

The chairman of the Federation, Rabbi Mayer Stambler said that the bakery has continued to work around the clock, up to, and including Passover Eve, to ensure that not a single Jew remains in Ukraine without matzot.



