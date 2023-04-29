The Jewish Sport Report: A legendary Jewish sportswriter

Hello and happy Friday!

With seven out of eight NHL first-round series reaching Game 6, these Stanley Cup Playoffs have not disappointed. And the Jewish players remaining have played a critical role for their teams.

Adam Fox has six assists for the New York Rangers, tied for third-most in the league during these playoffs. Zach Hyman has two assists and two goals for the Edmonton Oilers — one that he scored with his face (yes, really), and an overtime goal to win Game 4. Jack Hughes has three goals for the New Jersey Devils, including this smooth move on Monday. (Jack’s brother Luke has not appeared in a game for the Devils this postseason.)

Read on for this weekend’s Jewish hockey schedule.

Jerry Izenberg, Jewish reporter who covered 53 Super Bowls, has a story to tell

After 72 years as a sportswriter, Jerry Izenberg has quite the statline. He covered the first 53 Super Bowls. He went to 58 Kentucky Derbies. He’s covered thousands of boxing matches, and counted Muhammad Ali as a close personal friend. He’s covered the Olympics, World Cup, the list goes on.

The sports-writing legend has a new story to tell — about his Jewish upbringing in Newark.

Izenberg’s memoir, “Baseball, Nazis, and Nedick’s Hot Dogs: Growing Up Jewish in the 1930s in Newark,” hits shelves Monday. It’s a deeply personal — and funny — retelling of his childhood, centering on his relationship with his father, with whom he shared a serious passion for baseball.

“I’ve had a great life, and I’m having a great life, but I ain’t done yet,” the 92-year-old told me in an interview this week. He’s as fiery as ever.

Halftime report

NOT BUYING IT. When South Africa disinvited an Israeli team from an international rugby tournament last month, they claimed it was for safety and security reasons — an explanation that rugby’s global governing body has since affirmed. But the Tel Aviv Heat aren’t so sure about that. I spoke with the team’s CEO about it.

JEWISH FANS ARSENAL. In response to a number of recent antisemitic incidents among its fans, the Premier League club Arsenal announced the creation of a new affiliation group for Jewish fans called the “Jewish Gooners,” which incorporates the nickname for Arsenal fans.

THE YANKS ARE ABOUT TO GET BADER. New York Yankees Jewish outfielder Harrison Bader is nearing a return to action after missing the beginning of the season with an injury. Bader is rehabbing in the minor leagues, and is eyeing the Yankees’ May 5-7 series against the Tampa Bay Rays as a target for his season debut. (We still think it was the matzah ball soup that helped him heal.)

FIFA WITH THE ASSIST. FIFA is continuing its relationship with the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Israel, extending its financial support another year for the organization that uses sports as a vehicle for unity. Another Israeli program, “The Equalizer,” is receiving a $30,000 grant.

PEARL JAM. San Francisco Giants All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson celebrated his 31st birthday last Friday, and thanks to Team Israel, he did so in style. As a thank you for representing Israel in last month’s World Baseball Classic, Israel presented the fashionable slugger with a Jewish star pearl necklace.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

IN HOCKEY…

Zach Hyman and the Oilers are up 3-2 over the Los Angeles Kings — Game 6 is Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. Jack and Luke Hughes and the Devils are up 3-2 over Adam Fox and the New York Rangers; Game 6 is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. If either series reaches Game 7, they would be Monday.

IN BASKETBALL…

Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings look to stave off elimination against the Golden State Warriors tonight at 8 p.m. ET. If they win, Game 7 would be Sunday.

⚾️ IN BASEBALL…

Max Fried, who is sporting a 0.60 ERA in three starts, takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET against the New York Mets. Dean Kremer starts for the Baltimore Orioles Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET against the Detroit Tigers. In a World Series rematch, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face Garrett Stubbs and the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set this weekend.

⚽️ IN SOCCER…

Manor Solomon and Fulham F.C. take on Man City Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. The New Jersey Red Bulls are not off to a great start in the MLS season, but they do feature 20-year-old Jewish midfielder Daniel Edelman. The Red Bulls play the Chicago Fire tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.

️ IN RACING…

Three races into the Formula One season, Jewish Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has 20 points, more than he earned all of last season. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is this weekend, with lights out at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Go team, go

The New York Knicks took care of the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which begin this weekend. And as the irreverent Instagram page Old Jewish Men points out, the team is not lacking in the, well, old Jewish men department — with fans like Jon Stewart, Howard Stern, Jerry Seinfeld and others helping cheer them on.

The Knicks also have a rich Jewish history. In the first-ever game in what would become the NBA, the New York Knickerbockers took on the Toronto Huskies, and featured four Jewish players in their starting lineup (plus two more on the bench). Can you name them? Email us at sports@jta.org with your answer!