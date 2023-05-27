The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israel supports Biden admin's new strategy against antisemitism

Biden called the plan "the most ambitious and comprehensive" government initiative in combatting antisemitism.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 27, 2023 23:27
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with business and labor leaders at the White House, last week. The result of the midterm election considerably enhanced Biden’s credibility, says the writer (photo credit: REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks during a meeting with business and labor leaders at the White House, last week. The result of the midterm election considerably enhanced Biden’s credibility, says the writer
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Top Israeli figures have come out in support of US President Joe Biden's new strategy for combating antisemitism

Since the strategy was announced just about an hour before a two day Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Israeli government officials and public servants have waited till Saturday night in order to respond and thank the Biden administration.

President Isaac Herzog thanked Biden in a tweet on Saturday night: "Thank you for your staunch stand against antisemitism. This is reflected by the first ever national strategy for combating antisemitism issued by your administration over the weekend."

Herzog added that "we are in this battle together, fighting a terrible phenomenon which raises its ugly head around the globe, as well as in America. It must be fought by various means as outlined in the strategy, without any compromises."

President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal to US president Joe Biden at the president Residence in Jerusalem. on July 14, 2022. Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) President Isaac Herzog presents the Presidential Medal to US president Joe Biden at the president Residence in Jerusalem. on July 14, 2022. Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In an official statement on behalf of the State of Israel, the Foreign Affairs Ministery (MFA) said in a statement that "the State of Israel welcomes the releasing by the United States of a national strategy to counter antisemitism and the embracing of the International Holocaust Memorial Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. 

"The rise of antisemitism, including expressions of hatred towards Israel and denying its rights to exist, require firm and determined action through education, law enforcement and protection of Jewish communities in the US and elsewhere around the world.

"There is no room for antisemitism, and we must all enforce a policy of zero tolerance towards hatred of any human being," the MFA said in a statement on Saturday.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli has tweeted a similar statement to the MFA on Saturday as well.

On Thursday, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog was the first Israelis representative to respond to the Biden administration strategy and said that he would like to "congratulate the Biden administration for publishing the first ever national strategy to combat antisemitism. Thank you, President Biden, for prioritizing the need to confront antisemitism in all its forms. We welcome the re-embracing of IHRA definition which is the gold standard definition of antisemitism. Less than a century after the Holocaust, rising antisemitism in America and across the globe is cause for alarm. This report is an important first step in the long fight against this venomous hate."

Biden unveiled unprecedented broad strategy

US President Biden unveiled an unprecedented broad strategy to combat antisemitism on Thursday morning local time, launching a plan that has been in the works for months and that has sparked debate among Jewish organizations.

The 60-page National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism was announced in a video presentation and live-streamed conversation between its two architects — Susan Rice, Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is the first Jewish spouse of a US vice president. Also on the livestream were Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. 

Biden, who did not attend the launch but was featured in a recorded message, called the plan "the most ambitious and comprehensive" government initiative in combatting antisemitism, which includes 100 new actions the Administration will take to raise awareness of antisemitism and its threat to American democracy, protect Jewish communities, reverse the normalization of antisemitism, and build cross-community solidarity. 

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.



Tags United States Joe Biden antisemitism Biden administration IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by