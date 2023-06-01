The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judicial reform protests divide between Israel, Diaspora Jews - Rothman

Rothman called on members of the Jewish community in New York to reject those who seek to divide the Jewish nation.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 17:17

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 17:39
Celebrate Israel parade 2022 in Manhattan ,New York, May 22, 2022. (photo credit: Shulamit Seidler-Feller, courtesy of UJA-Federation of New York)
Celebrate Israel parade 2022 in Manhattan ,New York, May 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Shulamit Seidler-Feller, courtesy of UJA-Federation of New York)

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman and Religious Zionist Paty MK Simcha Rothman criticized the judicial reform protest organizers on Thursday, accusing them of damaging the unity of the Israeli people and military with Diaspora Jews.

Rothman called for unity with Diaspora Jews in the face of rising antisemitism ahead of the Celebrate Israel Parade taking place this Sunday. “In these days when antisemitism rears its head, it is our duty to ensure that the relationship between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jews remains above all political controversy,” he said.

“I say to the leaders of the protest against the right-wing government today: have you not damaged the unity of the people and the army, incited and acted violently in Israel?” Rothman asked.

He also expressed concern about their planned disruption of the Celebrate Israel Parade: “On Sunday, your disruption of the Celebrate Israel Parade, in which representatives from both the coalition and opposition are marching to symbolize unity with Diaspora Jews, will be another violation of an important Jewish and public value,” he said.

“I call on members of the Jewish community in New York to reject those who seek to divide us and weaken us. I call on you to march with me and my fellow ministers and Knesset members for the sake of our being one nation,”

MK Simcha Rothman

Rothman called on President Herzog to condemn the protest organizations and demand sharp condemnation from opposition heads, MK's Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. “President Herzog must also demand sharp condemnation of these actions from Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz,” he said.

MK Simcha Rotman seen during a committee meeting at the Knesset on May 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rotman seen during a committee meeting at the Knesset on May 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Calling on NY Jews to reject those who seek to divide Jewish nation

He also called on members of the Jewish community in New York to reject those who seek to divide the Jewish nation. “I call on members of the Jewish community in New York to reject those who seek to divide us and weaken us. I call on you to march with me and my fellow ministers and Knesset members for the sake of our being one nation,” he said.

The leaders of the UnXeptable protest movement to the judicial reforms accused Rothman of being responsible for destroying Israel’s relationship with the Western world. “This is about someone who is responsible for destroying Israel’s relationship with the Western world. Rothman is excluded from meetings with the United States government; he and his party are not invited to meetings with their counterparts in most Western countries,” they said.

They also accused him of causing harm to Israel’s economy and security. “The destruction he sows leads to the collapse of the Israeli economy, causes fatal injury to Israel’s security, and tears the nation into a terrible rift,” they said.

They added that “we are proud of the people of the struggle in Israel and abroad, and the people of the UnXeptable protest movement for their solidarity and partnership in the struggle to preserve a democratic Israel,” they said.

For the 58th year in a row, the Celebrate Israel Parade will take place on Sunday in Manhattan, celebrating Israel’s Independence Day, and this year, its 75th anniversary, the Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) announced on Tuesday.

There are many demonstrations planned against the judicial reforms taking place in Israel, as a total of 40,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s march.

Eight ministers and 10 MKs will participate in the march on Sunday, including Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud), Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud), Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party), Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distal Atbaryan (Likud), Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud), Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism), Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzmah Yehudit) and Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas), a minister in the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry. MK’s Simcha Rothman (RZP), Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid), Yitzhak Pindrus (UTJ), Michal Waldiger (RZP), Ohad Tal (RZP), Shalom Danino (Likud), Sharon Nir (Yisrael Beiteinu), Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu), Orit Farkash-HaCohen (National Unity Party) and Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) will attend as well.



