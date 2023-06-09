The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

EU to co-finance new Yad Vashem section for Holocaust remembrance

the new exhibit will use new state-of-the-art technology, sound and light technology as part of an "immersive experience," Yad Vashem said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 17:33
Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The European Union will be financing a new section of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday on Twitter.

Von der Leyen tweeted, “We must keep telling the horrors of the Holocaust and never forget. Europe wouldn’t be what it is today without Jewish culture, values and contributions to science.”

The tweet also featured a video of Leyen discussing the Jewish history of Europe.

“Our European way of life wouldn’t be the same without Jewish culture and science,” she said in the clip, before listing some of notable Jewish thinkers such as physicist Albert Einstein.

"Our European way of life wouldn’t be the same without Jewish culture and science"

Ursula von der Leyen
BOOK OF Names of Holocaust Victims now on display at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. (credit: YAD VASHEM) BOOK OF Names of Holocaust Victims now on display at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. (credit: YAD VASHEM)

The clip also described the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed, as “the greatest tragedy in human history." and "The greatest shame for Germany and Europe.”

She explained that the EU had decided to co-finance a new wing at Yad Vashem because the Holocaust should not be forgotten or overlooked.

The new section at Yad Vashem

Yad Vashem is building an immersive experience. They said that the new exhibit will use new state-of-the-art technology, sound and light technology.

“It is only by telling the story of vibrant Jewish life that existed before the Holocaust that we can fully understand the enormity, the magnitude of what was tragically lost during the devastation of the Shoa [Holocaust],” said David Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem.



Tags European Union Holocaust Yad Vashem european jews Ursula von der Leyen Holocaust education
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by