EU to co-finance new Yad Vashem section for Holocaust remembrance

The European Union will be financing a new section of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday on Twitter.

Von der Leyen tweeted, “We must keep telling the horrors of the Holocaust and never forget. Europe wouldn’t be what it is today without Jewish culture, values and contributions to science.”

The tweet also featured a video of Leyen discussing the Jewish history of Europe.

“Our European way of life wouldn’t be the same without Jewish culture and science,” she said in the clip, before listing some of notable Jewish thinkers such as physicist Albert Einstein.

BOOK OF Names of Holocaust Victims now on display at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. (credit: YAD VASHEM)

The clip also described the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed, as “the greatest tragedy in human history." and "The greatest shame for Germany and Europe.”

She explained that the EU had decided to co-finance a new wing at Yad Vashem because the Holocaust should not be forgotten or overlooked.

The new section at Yad Vashem

Yad Vashem is building an immersive experience. They said that the new exhibit will use new state-of-the-art technology, sound and light technology.

“It is only by telling the story of vibrant Jewish life that existed before the Holocaust that we can fully understand the enormity, the magnitude of what was tragically lost during the devastation of the Shoa [Holocaust],” said David Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem.