The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Gabe Plotkin, Jewish millionaire involved in GameStop saga, buys Charlotte Hornets

Plotkin, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, is the founder of investment management firm Melvin Capital, which he named after his grandfather.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 00:04
Gabe Plotkin talks to wounded soldier Shuri Moyal, the Belev Echad chef. (photo credit: BELEV ECHAD)
Gabe Plotkin talks to wounded soldier Shuri Moyal, the Belev Echad chef.
(photo credit: BELEV ECHAD)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has announced that he will sell his majority stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Jewish millionaires Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for an estimated $3 billion.

Plotkin, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million, is the founder of investment management firm Melvin Capital, which he named after his grandfather and which had been valued at around $8 billion prior to announcing its closure last year.

GameStop short squeeze in 2021, antisemitic messages 

The firm was involved in the GameStop short squeeze in 2021, which cost Plotkin’s and other firms billions of dollars. During testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Plotkin said he received antisemitic messages from members of the Reddit forum that tried to save the video game store by buying stock shares. Plotkin has been honored by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and previously worked with the Young Jewish Professionals networking group.

A young Gene Banks (left) poses with Michael Jordan (right) while both were in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in the mid-1980s (credit: Courtesy)A young Gene Banks (left) poses with Michael Jordan (right) while both were in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in the mid-1980s (credit: Courtesy)

Plotkin acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019, and he has served as an alternate governor of the NBA Board of Governors. As part of the deal, Jordan will retain a minority stake in the franchise.

Schnall, a co-president at a private equity firm, is currently a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. He has also been an alternate governor of the NBA Board of Governors and is in the process of selling his stake in the Hawks.

The sale comes just months after two other high-profile Jewish businessmen purchased professional sports teams: billionaire Mat Ishbia bought the NBA and WNBA teams in Phoenix, and Josh Harris is buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders from embattled Jewish owner Dan Snyder.

Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player ever, purchased the Hornets in 2010 for $275 million. He was the league’s only Black majority owner.



Tags sports diaspora jews jewish billionaires diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by