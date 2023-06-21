The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Glastonbury festival drops pro-Jeremy Corbyn documentary after outcry from Jewish groups

Corbyn was plagued by allegations for years that he allowed antisemitism among Labour members, leading several prominent Jewish politicians to leave the party.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 04:54
Second day of the Labour party annual conference in Brighton (photo credit: REUTERS)
Second day of the Labour party annual conference in Brighton
(photo credit: REUTERS)

England’s massive Glastonbury Festival will no longer show a documentary claiming that former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was wrongfully accused of antisemitism, bowing to pressure from Jewish groups that labeled it a vessel for conspiracy theories.

Jeremy Corbyn’s diehard supporters are determined to peddle the false myth that the only reason he is not the Prime Minister is that a conspiracy orchestrated by the Israeli Embassy supposedly invented a load of stories about antisemitism in the Labour Party,” the Jewish Community Security Trust group said in a statement about the film, “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn, The Big Lie.”

The group added, “It is this claim that is a big lie, and it denies and insults the very real harassment and abuse suffered by many Jewish Labour Party members during that period, while itself reinforcing antisemitic stereotypes.”

The Glastonbury Festival, founded in 1970, is one of the largest music and arts gatherings in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of people each year to a small town in Somerset. Corbyn gave a speech at the festival to roaring applause in 2017; Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and the Arctic Monkeys are among this year’s headliners.

Documentary part of the festival's film lineup

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer attend a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

The Corbyn documentary was part of the festival’s film lineup, which includes blockbusters such as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.”

Corbyn, Labour leader from 2015 to 2020, was plagued by allegations for years that he allowed antisemitism among Labour members, leading several prominent Jewish politicians to leave the party. After the 2019 general election, in which Labour was left with its fewest parliamentary seats in decades, Corbyn was replaced by Keir Starmer, who has prioritized regaining the trust of Jewish voters.

The documentary argues that Corbyn, who was briefly suspended from the party after claiming the scope of the antisemitism problem was overstated, was the target of “political deceit” and “outrageous antisemitic smears.” It features, as the Board of Deputies of British Jews noted in a statement, several figures who were suspended or expelled from Labour over their comments during the Corbyn years, including activist Jackie Walker and filmmaker Ken Loach.

“Although we believe that the Pilton Palais [cinema tent] booked this film in good faith, in the hope of provoking political debate, it’s become clear that it is not appropriate for us to screen it at the Festival,” Glastonbury organizers wrote in a statement on Monday. “Glastonbury is about unity and not division, and we stand against all forms of discrimination.”



Tags Britain Jeremy Corbyn antisemitism Labour party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by