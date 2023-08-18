The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette visits Jewish summer camp for children with cancer

Camp Simcha and a sister camp, Camp Simcha Special, are operated by Chai Lifeline, a Jewish nonprofit serving families with children who have serious diseases.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 04:56
The Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LVII Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona, United States, February 8, 2023 (photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)
The Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LVII Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona, United States, February 8, 2023
(photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette paid a surprise visit to a Jewish overnight camp for children with cancer, blood disorders and other chronic illnesses.

Fournette, who won a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ran football drills, signed autographs and danced with campers during his visit on Sunday to Camp Simcha in Glen Sprey, New York. He arrived in a helicopter and revealed himself from under a fake tiger head to a room of cheering campers.

Camp Simcha and a sister camp, Camp Simcha Special, are operated by Chai Lifeline, a Jewish nonprofit serving families with children who have serious diseases. “Chai” means life in Hebrew, and “Simcha” means joy. The camps are open to kids ages 6-20.

“It’s been great, giving back to these kids,” Fournette said in a Camp Simcha video. “We all have our own problems, even myself, but the battle these kids face each and every day and for the rest of their lives, they’re the champions in our heart. This is what counts. This is the greatest thing I’ve done thus far, and I hope I can be a member here and come back anytime I’m able to come back.”

Organized by Simcha Eichenstein

Fournette’s visit was organized by New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, according to a press release from the camp.

“Leonard Fournette may be a superstar on the field, but today he was a true superhero at Camp Simcha, where he stole the hearts of campers and staff,” Eichenstein said.

Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig visited Camp Simcha in 2019. The camp has also welcomed Jewish influencers, according to a spokesperson.

“[Fournette’s] kindness and passion for giving back resonate deeply with our mission,” said Camp Simcha Director Nachman Maimon, according to the release. “To see the sheer joy and happiness in our campers’ eyes as they danced and interacted with him was genuinely heartwarming. It’s the special moments like these that make all the difference for our incredible kids.”

Fournette, who is currently a free agent, was a star running back at Louisiana State University before spending three seasons each with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buccaneers.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by