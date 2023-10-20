Israel aid network launched to bridge donors and war victim initiatives

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry recently rolled out the Israel Aid Network platform, aimed at seamlessly connecting donors with a host of organizations and initiatives that are actively championing the cause of war victims.

The birth of this platform signifies a collaboration between the said ministry and Mosaic United, targeting a singular purpose: to enable communities, organizations, and individuals to contribute effortlessly. With the overarching goal of supporting war victims and the rehabilitation of the Gaza envelope region, the platform serves as a beacon for various related initiatives.

At the time of its introduction, the Israel Aid Network proudly featured over 100 civic ventures, all in need of financial aid. The platform is ambitious, aiming to extend its reach so that help is rendered to every individual in distress.

One of the platform’s highlights includes its provisions for donations towards a special support fund. This fund, an initiative in tandem with Mosaic United, is curated especially for the communities near the Gaza border affected by the Hamas massacre on October 7. According to the ministry, the donations are meticulously allocated to cater to the pressing needs of these communities. IDF soldiers inspect the remains of a police station in Sderot, which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, on October 8. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Minister speaks of Diaspora solidarity, desire to help

Amichai Chikli, Diaspora affairs and combatting antisemitism minister, expressed sentiments of unity and solidarity of the Jewish community during these tumultuous times. He also recognized the overwhelming support from Jewish leaders globally.

“My directive was to bridge the immense global Jewish community’s aspiration to assist, with the immediate necessities in the State of Israel and Israeli society,” Chikli stated.

For more details or to contribute, visit the Israel Aid Network’s website