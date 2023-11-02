Jewish Federations' emergency fund tops $600 million for Israeli aid

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) has announced on Thursday that their Israel Emergency Fund has exceeded $600 million, with $148 million already directed to critical needs in Israel through 116 partner organizations.

Significant efforts have been made in medical and mental health care, including the "Hatzer Petucha" program, which ensures immediate mental health services. According to JFNA, the funds have supported:

22 tons of medical supplies.

Treatment for 2,100 conflict victims.

Upgrades for psychiatric hospitals.

Delivery of over 48,000 food packages.

Nearly 110,000 volunteers mobilized.

Federation has also backed Fund for Victims of Terror

The Federation has also backed the Fund for Victims of Terror and supported various groups, from the elderly to minority communities, affected by the war.

JFNA explained that collaborative campaigns with major Jewish organizations have been amplifying the support, while the #BlueRibbonsForIsrael Campaign and solidarity missions to Israel demonstrate strong community advocacy.