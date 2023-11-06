New Yorkers to rally in solidarity with Israel amid war with Hamas

The New York Federation (UJA) announced a major solidarity rally, "New York Stands with Israel," to be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. local time in Central Park. The rally is a public support event for Israel, 31 days after the Hamas massacre that caused the killing of 1,400 Israelis and the kidnapping of 240 Israelis, mainly citizens. This demonstration of support comes as the UJA has successfully raised an extraordinary sum of NIS 600 million ($150,000,000) to aid municipalities in the Gaza border area, evacuees, and members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the current conflict.

According to a statement on behalf of the UJA in Israel, it has been at the forefront of providing aid and support to those affected by the war. “Under the guidance of Itzik Shmuli, the UJA CEO in Israel, the organization is deeply involved in the distribution of resources, ensuring that the needs of frontline towns, thousands of evacuees, and the IDF are met during this challenging time,” the statement said. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Monday's rally in Central Park is expected to focus not only on solidarity but also on the critical issue of the return of abductees from Gaza. A subsequent rally is scheduled next week in Washington, DC, on November 14, with activities planned on academic campuses to inform about the Israeli stance and combat antisemitic incidents.

The leaders of the New York Federation, President Linda Mirels, CEO Eric S. Goldstein, as well as Chairman Mark Rowan, have been spearheading this fundraising initiative, showcasing the profound commitment of American Jewry to Israel in times of crisis.

"The Jewish community in New York has opened its heart and resources in an unprecedented manner, with a fundraising effort that has garnered $150 million since the war's onset," Shmuli stated.

On Sunday night, Israel time, a memorial ceremony was held at Jerusalem's National Institutions Plaza, on the evening of the one-month anniversary of the tragic October 7th terror attack by Hamas, The World Zionist Organization (WZO), Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), Keren Hayesod, and the Jewish Agency for Israel united to commemorate the 1,400 lives lost.

The solemn event was live-streamed, allowing Jewish communities from 40 countries to participate. Leaders and bereaved family members laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen, with notable figures such as WZO Chairman Yaakov Hagoel, Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog, KKL Chairwoman Yifat Ovadia Losky and Keren Hayesod Chairman Sam Grundwerg taking part.

The ceremony also featured a performance by the "Ofir Ibim Heart" band of Ethiopian immigrant children, paying tribute to the late Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council head, Ofir Libstein. The evening was a global testament to the victims' memory and the resilience of the Jewish community worldwide.