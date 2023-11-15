The ‘March for Israel’ on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday has already been described as ‘perhaps the largest Jewish gathering in American history.’The Jerusalem Post salutes its strategic partner, the Jewish Federations of North America, for mobilizing some 290,000 American Jews and Israel allies in support of Israel and against antisemitism.
'Thank you for fighting for Israel' - Jerusalem Post celebrates rally in D.C.
