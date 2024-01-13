Digital summit enhances online presence for Jewish professionals

70 Faces Media is holding a three-day, all-digital conference February 27-29 aimed at helping professionals in the Jewish world do digital better.

70 Faces Media is the parent company of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The Jewish Digital Summit 2024 will cover everything from how to make TikTok videos to bootcamp-style training on new tools that can improve website optimization, email marketing and graphic design. Suited both for those who attended last year’s Jewish Digital Summit as well as newcomers, the event will feature the latest industry insights and expanded networking opportunities.

Acquiring the right tools

Coming amid the backdrop of war in Israel and a surge in antisemitism in America both online and in the streets, the conference will also discuss strategies and tools for effectively combating online hate.

“This virtual gathering for Jewish professionals is an exciting way to learn about how to use the latest technology platforms and online tools as well as a great opportunity to network with colleagues and experts in the Jewish online space,” said Jennifer Rubin, 70 Faces Media’s senior producer for digital events. Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

“In an age when everything has a digital component, it couldn’t be more important to be an expert in online communications, marketing and engagement,” Rubin said. “Knowing how to reach people online and engage them effectively is critical for Jewish institutions that want to expand their audience and get young Jews more involved in community life.”

Open to everyone

The Jewish Digital Summit is aimed at anyone who wants to reach Jewish audiences online, including professionals and volunteers at Jewish organizations; synagogue professionals and lay leaders; staffers at Jewish federations, foundations, schools and camps; and those who work with the Jewish community in strategic consulting, communications, marketing or public relations.

The event will take place on three successive afternoons on the last three days of February (12-5 p.m. ET on February 27-29) and has a registration fee of $360. Early-bird discounting is available through the end of January at $199. Participants can register at Jewishdigitalsummit.org.

Star-studded lineup

Among the featured speakers are Rachel Fish, executive director of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism; author and journalist Mark Oppenheimer, who is now director of open learning at American Jewish University; and Seth Pinsky, CEO of the 92nd Street Y (92Y).

Jewish influencer Karen Cinnamon will talk about how to use Instagram to grow and engage audiences with maximum effectiveness. Digital strategy expert Rebecca Phillips will discuss how to create and maintain effective online communication strategies, including visually appealing graphics and engaging messaging. A variety of speakers will share their expertise and actionable tips for using myriad technology platforms, including how to use AI tools to improve organizational workflow.

This the second annual Jewish Digital Summit being hosted by 70 Faces Media. Last year’s event, which drew over 600 participants, was organized to help attendees navigate the transformed digital landscape ushered in by the Covid pandemic. The producers of the Jewish Digital Summit also organized a “boot camp” over the summer aimed at helping synagogue professionals and a series of webinars in November focused on operating in a hostile online environment in the context of the war in Israel.

The summit in February will take stock of how online communication continues to evolve and change as we navigate the world after October 7, when Hamas’s deadly attacks sparked the current war and set off a surge in antisemitism in North America and globally.

“What happens online matters,” said Clive Sirkin, president of the 70 Faces Media board of directors. “We want to help Jewish organizations hone their online strategies and adopt nimble and effective approaches for online growth and engagement.”

Sponsorships of the summit are still available, including booths in a virtual vendor expo as well as enhanced networking opportunities to meet one-on-one with top consultants in Jewish and nonprofit communications.

To register for the 2024 Jewish Digital Summit, visit Jewishdigitalsummit.org.

70 Faces Media is the parent company of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact summit@70facesmedia.org.