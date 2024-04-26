A worrying trend sees symbol from Hamas propaganda used to target Jewish students

Why is social media full of upside down red triangles, and why are pro Palestinian protesters signaling this symbol with their fingers?

Concerns about antisemitism and harassment at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) have risen following reports of an individual using a symbol associated with Hamas to target Jewish students.

On Thursday, Eyal Yakoby, a Jewish student at UPenn, tweeted about the incident, drawing attention to the use of an inverted red triangle, which has become a symbol for targeting in certain Hamas propaganda.

At UPENN now. An individual makes the upside down triangle at Jewish students. If you don’t know, this has become Hamas’s logo for targets. @penn is this still a peaceful protest that is not harassing or intimidating anyone? pic.twitter.com/nvaRwVJeQB — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 25, 2024

Yakoby's tweet read: "At UPENN now. An individual makes the upside-down triangle at Jewish students. If you don’t know, this has become Hamas’s logo for targets. @penn is this still a peaceful protest that is not harassing or intimidating anyone?"

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) explains on their website that the inverted red triangle has been used in Hamas propaganda videos to point out military targets, indicating that its use signals support for the terrorist group. Demonstrators holding a banner protest in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian organizers as they block a street, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City, US. April 18, 2024. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Pro-Hamas rhetoric has sparked safety concerns

The use of such symbols on campus has sparked concerns about the safety and security of Jewish students at UPenn. The university administration has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

However, students and faculty are urging UPenn to address the issue, emphasizing that such actions are a form of harassment and intimidation that undermine the principles of free speech and peaceful protest.

Advocates for Jewish students at UPenn are calling for greater vigilance and stronger measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community. They also highlight the need for educational efforts to raise awareness about antisemitism and promote tolerance and understanding among students.