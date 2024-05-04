The story of the ANZAC Torah and how it survived

Last week, April 25 marked ANZAC Day. You ask: What is ANZAC Day?

ANZAC Day holds profound significance for Australians and New Zealanders as they commemorate the valor of their soldiers in World War I, notably in the Gallipoli campaign.

But what connects this distant history to us, the Jewish community?

Let me recount an inspiring tale intertwined with ANZAC lore.

In 1915, rabbi David Yitzchak Friedman, who served as the rabbi of Perth Hebrew Congregation in Western Australia, embarked on a journey that would etch his name in the annals of heroism.

Joining the ranks of the ANZAC forces, rabbi Friedman carried with him a sacred mission and a symbol of faith – a small Sefer Torah gifted by the Jewish community of Alexandria, Egypt, where he had stopped during the arduous journey to Gallipoli.

The ancient Jewish community of that famous city wanted to show its appreciation for his and the Jewish soldiers’ war effort and to do something to protect them. They gave him that small Sefer Torah, a very special Sefer Torah, which he took and kept with him at all times.

Rabbi Friedman throughout Gallipoli Campaign

Throughout the tumultuous Gallipoli Campaign and beyond to the Western Front, Rabbi Friedman’s steadfast courage and unwavering commitment were epitomized by the presence of the Sefer Torah, a beacon of hope amidst the horrors of war. Amid the chaos of battle, it signified resilience and devotion, accompanying the rabbi through the darkest days, including the infamous Battle of the Somme, where over a million soldiers lost their lives.

Rabbi Friedman was a hero who was mentioned in dispatches, and his sacred Sefer Torah accompanied him on every heroic mission and protected him from harm.

After the war, rabbi Friedman returned home, but the journey of the ANZAC Torah continued, albeit with twists and turns.

Rabbi Friedman passed away in 1939, and somehow, the Sefer Torah found its way to the Western Australia Museum. But for some unknown reason, it was lost sometime around the 1950s. It simply went missing from the Museum; they couldn’t find it.

Miraculously, as if out of nowhere, the Sefer Torah was found in 2003.

Lost for decades, its rediscovery mirrored the resilience it symbolized, a further example of the enduring spirit of those it had accompanied through the ravages of war.

Today, the ANZAC Torah resides in the Perth Hebrew Congregation, a tangible link to a bygone era of sacrifice and valor. It sits in the newly refurbished synagogue where rabbi Friedman ministered for 42 years, from 1897 to 1939.

A link between past, present, and future

In the beautiful Aron Hakodesh (Holy Ark), amid the splendor of a modern, 21st-century synagogue, in pride of place is the 100-plus-year old ANZAC Torah.

Now, on ANZAC Day, there are services, celebrations, parades, and commemorations in every Australian and New Zealand city, very similar to that which we have in Israel on Yom Hazikaron and in the UK on Armistice Day, when there are services of thanksgiving at the Cenotaph in London.

On ANZAC Day, the Sefer Torah emerges from its sanctuary and makes an annual trip to stand as a poignant reminder of the Jewish soldiers’ contributions to the war effort in World War One and beyond.

In the heart of Perth, amidst the solemnity of Remembrance Services, the ANZAC Torah stands tall, a silent witness to the courage of those who fought under its protective shadow and a reminder of the great contribution that the Jewish soldiers of ANZAC made to the First World War victory. Rabbi Dan Lieberman, successor to rabbi Friedman, proudly wears his grandfather’s medals, including the Queen’s Gallantry Award for Bravery, and his son Eli holds the cherished Torah, the legacy of sacrifice and courage echoes through the generations.

From the battles of yesteryear to the present-day defenders of our precious freedom, the story of the ANZAC Torah embodies the enduring spirit of Jewish heroism. It is witness to the bravery of Jewish soldiers past and present; from ancient warriors to modern defenders; from Joshua, through the Judges and Kings of Israel, to the Maccabees and the courageous fighters of Bar-Kochba; to Jewish fighters in various armies throughout the world until, finally, we have an army of our own once again. Their goal has always been to be united in their commitment to protect our people and pursue peace.

We express our deep gratitude to the generations of fighters and heroes before us for their contribution to world peace. They gave their tomorrow for our today.

We salute every single one of them – those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, those who have been injured, and those who continue to put themselves in the line of fire to protect our people.

May the merit of the ANZAC Torah and all the countless prayers throughout the world keep our soldiers safe and bring them success swiftly and permanently, and may their courage continue to inspire and guide us towards a future of peace and prosperity.

The writer is a rabbi and physician living in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and a cofounder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.