Jewish orgs. express fury over Biden's weapon warning to Israel

Jewish organizations responded on Thursday to US President Joe Biden's comments in a CNN interview on Wednesday in which he said he would stop US weapon aid to Israel if the IDF would launch a large-scale operation in Rafah.

'Defeating Hamas critical for Israel's long-term security'

CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutsch, wrote on X, “President Biden should not take steps that could impair Israel’s ability to prevent Hamas from attacking it again and again -- as its leaders have promised. The US knows that defeating Hamas is critical to Israel’s long-term security and to defeating the global threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies.”

“It is Hamas that started this conflict,” Deutsch pointed out, adding, “It is Hamas that month after month refuses to accept proposals to release hostages and pause fighting. It is Hamas that continues to endanger Israeli and Palestinian lives.”

Deutsch added, “Over the past week, Hamas has stolen humanitarian aid from Palestinians and fired rockets from Rafah at a humanitarian zone, killing four Israelis and preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. With thousands of Hamas terrorists still in Rafah, Israel must be able to prevent 10/7 from happening again.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) also addressed Biden’s comments, writing on X, “Biden’s Middle East policy: relieving sanctions on the genocidal Iranian regime, while withholding critical military aid for the Jewish state as it fights a war of survival against terrorists.”

The RJC then noted, “America and Israel need Donald Trump back in the White House.”

This is a developing story.