American Jews: Over 51% support Biden’s decision to withhold arms to Israel - survey

Over 51% of American Jews supported President Biden’s decision to potentially withhold arms shipments to Israel if it continued its offensive in the Rafah border area, a survey published Friday, conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs revealed.

This survey, carried out between May 9-11, 2024, captured the perspectives of 511 American Jews and had a margin of error of ±4%.

The survey results indicated a prevalent sense of apprehension and concern about the future among American Jews. There was a significant level of suspicion and skepticism towards Israel’s actions, reflecting a liberal-left inclination among some respondents. About one-third of the respondents agreed with the accusation that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, while approximately half disagreed. This sentiment was linked to concerns about personal relationships with non-Jews, which had reportedly deteriorated since the onset of anti-Israel demonstrations in the United States.

The survey found varied perceptions of the recent demonstrations. Only 28% viewed them as purely anti-Israel, while 35% saw them as anti-war and pro-peace. A quarter of the respondents perceived the demonstrations as both anti-Israel and pro-peace. Support for Israel remained strong but was increasingly conditional. About a quarter of respondents expressed unconditional support for Israel, while another quarter supported Israel but not its current government. Additionally, 11.5% of respondents unconditionally supported the Palestinians, and 7.8% supported the Palestinians but not Hamas.

A significant majority supported President Biden’s decision to withhold arms shipments to Israel. While a substantial minority disagreed, Biden enjoyed robust support for re-election, leading former President Trump by a wide margin (52% to 11%). However, 90% of respondents believed that President Biden took the Jewish vote for granted. When asked about voting for progressive candidates like Rashida Tlaib or Ilhan Omar over a moderate Republican, 26% of respondents said they would, with 13% abstaining and a similar number expressing indecisiveness. A coalition of University of Michigan students camp at an encampment in the Diag to pressure the university to divest its endowment from companies that support Israel or could profit from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on the University of Michigan college campus in Ann Arbor. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

There was considerable support (over 60%) for a two-state solution as the best path to peace, with varying conditions regarding demilitarization and recognition of Israel as a Jewish state. The survey also highlighted generational differences in viewpoints.

A two-state solution

In terms of a two-state solution, 11.5% of respondents support a totally independent Palestinian state with no conditions attached, while about half of respondents agreed with an independent state with conditions.

Over 24% support a totally independent state that must recognize Israel as a Jewish state and a quarter of respondents support an independent Palestinian state that must be demilitarized and accept Israel as a Jewish state.

Over 16% of respondents support a confederation-style plan between Israel and a Palestinian entity with negotiated security arrangements. Under five percent support a number of Palestinian “emirate” like stats based on tribal alliances in each Palestinian area. Only three percent support incorporating Palestinians as citizens with full rights into present-day Israel, and just over five percent are against any form of a Palestinian state. Just under nine percent are undecided or do not know.

Younger respondents (under 44) were more likely to agree with the genocide accusation and had experienced more negative impacts on their relationships with non-Jews due to the demonstrations.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs concluded its publication of the results by arguing that the results highlight a “community in flux, grappling with its traditional liberal values and evolving perspectives on Israel.” They argue that support for Israel is still strong but is increasingly conditional and reflects “a shift in how American Jewry relates to the current Israeli government and the broader conflict.