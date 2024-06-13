A space for healing: NJY Jewish summer camps to host Israeli evacuee children

The American-Jewish NYJ summer camp program - the largest Jewish camping org in the world - will be hosting 100 internally displaced Israeli children from August 14-26, according to the organization.

The newly established Machane Am Echad program will have children attending from Southern and Northern Israel who have been displaced due to the war.

The participants, like thousands of Israelis, were forced to evacuate their homes due to the war on October 7. Many, in Northern border towns or communities around the Gaza border, are yet to return home and have been living in evacuee housing for the last 8 months. Many children, as NJY says, "witnessed terror firsthand" or "lost family members, sustained injuries, or have relatives and friends in captivity [in Gaza]."

A space for healing

The impact of this on the children, physically and psychologically, is "significant and may be long-lasting." Previous reports have suggested that many children are suffering from PTSD.

Machane Am Echad offers to help combat their suffering with the promise of n exciting adventure and a safe space to play, learn, and heal together. KFAR AZA evacuee children relocated to Kibbutz Shefayim enjoy playtime. (credit: FLASH90)

The organization is also bringing mental health professionals from Israel to ensure the children have continuity of care.

“While the challenge of war still persists, we believe that by bringing children together for an immersive educational camping experience, we can help them thrive, build resilience and introduce them to new activities they can learn from and enjoy” said Michael Schlank, CEO of NJY Camps.

“Through the power of Jewish camping, we aim to provide respite and strengthen the bond between Israel and global Jewry as Am Echad/One People.”

NJY Camps was started in 1920 as a residential summer camp for Jewish boys, before expanding to include girls, according to the website.

The camp will be held in Milford, Pennsylvania.