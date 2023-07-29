The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit his Jewish summer camp, Cedar Lake

Emhoff is headed to the camp next Thursday to visit his old stomping grounds and speak to the Jewish campers there about Jewish life and antisemitism.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: JULY 29, 2023 05:54
US SECOND Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks at a meeting of special envoys and coordinators on combating antisemitism, in Berlin, earlier this year. (photo credit: John MacDougall/Reuters)
US SECOND Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speaks at a meeting of special envoys and coordinators on combating antisemitism, in Berlin, earlier this year.
(photo credit: John MacDougall/Reuters)

Campers at Cedar Lake Camp in Milford, Pennsylvania, will experience a second visiting day next week when a special guest drops in: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff is headed to the camp next Thursday to visit his old stomping grounds and speak to the Jewish campers there about Jewish life and antisemitism.

Emhoff has been traveling across the United States promoting the White House’s National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, which was launched in May, visiting Columbus, Ohio, and Aspen, Colorado, in June. That month, he also met with a bipartisan group of mayors at the US Conference of Mayors to discuss joint efforts to counter antisemitism and hate.

At Cedar Lake Camp, which Emhoff attended as a teen for four years, he was voted “most athletic” in his division at 13. Emhoff’s circuit has brought him before Jewish youth in the past, including at the opening ceremonies of Jewish teen organization BBYO’s international convention in February, where he recounted his camp feats.

Alumni frequently seek to recapture the special feeling of summer camp

Michael Schlank, the CEO of NJY Camps, which operates Cedar Lake, said alumni of the network’s camps frequently seek to recapture the special feeling of their summers spent there.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, and his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, stand beside a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, and his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, stand beside a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“They want to physically return to their home away from home. They want to walk the paths they walked, see the fields they played on, hear the sounds of camp that bring them back to their youth and to the immersive experience of being at Jewish summer camp,” Schlank wrote.

“We put a tremendous value on the idea of active memory in our tradition and alumni want to zahor (remember) their time in camp in a tangible and palpable way.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by