White House appoints new associate communications director with history of anti-Israel comments

A former Communications Director of the US Department of the Interior, recently appointed to White House Associate Communications Director, came under scrutiny last year from US conservatives over his past tweets, which supported Linda Sarsour, and called for an end of weapons sales to Israel.

Tyler Cherry issued a statement in response to the scrutiny on X, formerly Twitter, “Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda - and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies.”

Eitan Fischberger, an Israel-based Middle East analyst and writer, posted several of Cherry’s prior comments to his X account as screenshots.

Meet Tyler Cherry, the new @WhiteHouse Associate Communications Director, as of last week.Tyler wants to stop weapons sales to Israel. He also adores anti-Semites ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1C2JZmgBpE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 23, 2024

"Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine — no shame and f*** your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine," Cherry said on July 25, 2014, in a post on X.

In 2014, Israel launched Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in response to increasing rocket and mortar fire on Israel from the Gaza Strip during June and early July 2014. IDF FORCES operate inside the Gaza Strip during Operation Protective Edge (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel authorized the entry of ground forces into limited parts of Gaza to find and destroy the cross-border Hamas tunnels, which originated from the outskirts of the urban areas of the Gaza Strip. The ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on August 5, after locating and neutralizing 32 cross-border assault tunnels, according to the IDF. The operation ended on August 26 with an unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

On August 1 2014, Cherry wrote, “@AmbassadorPower @Shebenatalie @UNRWA and yet continues to let Israeli forces restock their arsenals with US ammunition and weapons…”

In support of Linda Sarsour

In response to the election of former president Donald Trump in 2016 and his history of sexism towards women, progressives organized a women’s march for January 21, 2017. The organizers included Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez.

Sarsour and Mallory faced criticism for their antisemitism beliefs, and support for BDS.

“The right can’t STAND to see a fierce Muslim woman at the helm of the resistance and thus have to make s*** up to smear her #IMarchWithLinda,” Cherry posted on January 26, 2017, in support of Sarsour following allegations of antisemitism.

Cherry was also criticized for posts on other topics. Cherry was criticized for calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Homeland Security Department to be abolished in 2018. This agency is responsible for protecting the United States from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety, according to its website.

ICE has been criticized by American progressives and immigration activists who argue that the agency separates family members.

Cherry previously worked for Secretary Deb Haaland for three years, and started last week as the associate communications director at the White House. Maria Michalos, held the position for the previous year.