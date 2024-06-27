Meet the French-Israeli philanthropist running for elections in France

Meet the new faces in the French-Israeli political arena. Successful businessman Philippe Hababou Solomon, a French entrepreneur with extensive business and philanthropic connections in Europe and the Middle East, is running for Parliament in France for the eighth French overseas residents constituency, which also includes Israel.

Solomon, who comes from the business world and has worked in diplomacy behind the scenes, decided it was time to get involved in politics to help his compatriots abroad and contribute to dialogue and cooperation between the countries, especially against the backdrop of the difficult war that threatens stability in the Middle East. There are tens of thousands of eligible voters in Israel using the different voting methods available (electronic, physical, or mail). Solomon, who has been here many times in the past, arrived in Israel recently, but this time, he is here with a different goal.

“This is my first time campaigning,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “I’ve been here many times, but I’ve never been in the political arena. I’ve worked behind the scenes. I come from the world of business philanthropy, and I have worked in private diplomacy as an advisor to heads of state in Africa and the Middle East.”

Solomon’s main area of expertise over the past ten years has been in geopolitics and international relations, during which he has helped resolve many conflicts. “That’s why I decided to run in the upcoming elections,” he explains. “I believe I can contribute more when I’m in the official political arena.”

The role of a French member of Parliament

Solomon is running in the upcoming elections, among others, against Meyer Habib, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who won the last election in the district with 54 percent of the votes. The two candidates who receive the most votes after the first stage will continue to the second round, where they will go head-to-head for the seat in Parliament. Solomon believes he can contribute more to French expatriates in Israel, something he says did not happen during Habib’s tenure.

“The role of the French MP is to help our citizens abroad with basic things like helping to find housing and medical services and assisting with passports and bureaucratic issues related to transit. For example, a French dentist who moves to Israel has to begin his studies here again, because the dental education he received in France is not recognized here. There are many ways we can help, such as helping them receive discounts or subsidies for education. There’s a lot of work to do.”

Apart from the help he wants to give to French citizens living in Israel, the main reason he is joining the political race is the war in Gaza, which threatens to break out in the north and the entire region. “Cyprus, which is also part of this constituency, is also threatened by Hezbollah, and this is beginning to threaten Europe,” he notes.

“These same terrorist groups are providing financial support for the flood of antisemitism. We see it both in France and in the European Parliament. Netanyahu, who was a good prime minister many years ago, is causing more damage now, because the Islamic left in France is using the extreme right-wing government to slander Israel.”

Unlike Habib, Solomon is running as an independent, without affiliation to any political party. “I’m not beginning a political career,” he says. “I want to contribute. I was behind the scenes, I contributed to the implementation of the Abraham Accords, and I helped open Sudan for Israel,” says Solomon, who has also worked with Qatar in recent years. “We are at war, and I am also Israeli. When I visit the Arab world, I never hide the fact that I’m Jewish, and I try to explain to them the situation here.”

“The mistake made by Netanyahu’s governments was to give money to Hamas and weaken the Palestinian Authority. Today, we must send the message to Europe that Hamas is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“We can and should kill all members of Hamas,” he clarifies, “but the one who is responsible for Hamas and Hezbollah and the other terrorist organizations operating against Israel is Iran. It finances terror. We need to begin a dialogue for peace with the moderate forces around us – even with some of them who are our enemies – directly or indirectly.”

Solomon says that the first thing he will do, if elected, will be to ask French President Emmanuel Macron to establish a special task force to release the Israeli abductees, some of whom have French citizenship, from Hamas in Gaza.

“The issue of the hostages must be solved,” he says, “It is heartbreaking to see their families. I can’t imagine what kind of torture they’re going through. There is also a lot that we can do on behalf of the evacuees from the north and south who also have French citizenship. There’s a lot to contribute, and I’m ready for it.”

Translated by Alan Rosenbaum