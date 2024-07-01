French Jewish community heads request meeting with National Rally's Le Pen

French Jewish community leaders have requested a meeting with National Rally parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen after the party led in the first round of France's parliamentary elections on Sunday, sources familiar with the meeting told The Jerusalem Post.

The Jewish leaders represented small communities and suburbs and did not come from any of the country's established Jewish groups or institutions.

Radio Shalom reported Monday that Kremlin-Bicètre Synagogue president Albert Myara had participated in the meeting and that Myara told the channel that thirty community leaders had not requested the meeting but met with Le Pen at the request of a third party.

Mainstream Jewish organizations disconnect from political extremes

French Jewish organizations like the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) have maintained a policy of not talking to elements on the far right or left, but according to sources would advise and interact with the parties if they assumed power.

A few Jewish organizations have called on French Jews not to vote for the far left or far right in the elections.

National Rally won 33.15% of the vote on Sunday, with the left-wing New Popular Front coalition and President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble placing second and third with 27.99% and 20.76% respectively.