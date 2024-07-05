British Jewry congratulates Starmer on Labour election victory

British Jewish leadership congratulated the Labour Party and Labour leader and new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on their Thursday parliamentary election victory, while also thanking and bidding farewell to former prime minister Rishi Sunak and his outgoing Conservative Party government.

Board of Deputies of British Jews president Phil Rosenberg issued a statement on Friday welcoming the Labour Party's "historic election victory" with 412 seats in the House of Commons.

“The day is Labour’s, and we wish Keir Starmer and his new government every success,” said Rosenberg. “We look forward to working with Keir and his Cabinet, many of whose members will be longstanding communal allies and personal friends, to advance our common objectives and values. While there may be disagreements along the way, we will seek to resolve these through constructive engagement."

The Jewish Leadership Council said in its Friday statement that it congratulated Starmer for his successful election campaign, and said that it was "looking forward to working with his government for the continued benefit of the UK Jewish community at this critical time."

Chief rabbi celebrates Starmer's success

Chief UK Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis welcomed Starmer's taking of the " mantle of national leadership," saying on social media that it came at a time when the world was threatened by "polarisation, extremism and conflict." Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer walk outside a polling station during the general election in London, Britain, July 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

"May he successfully confront these challenges with wisdom and compassion, and may his Government bring the blessings of prosperity, social cohesion and security to all the citizens of our great country," said Mirvis.

The London Jewish Forum said in a statement that it was looking forward to working alongside newly elected and re-elected Members of Parliament for the London, Hertfordshire, and Essex regions, to advocate for the Jewish community. The forum also expressed gratitude for the outgoing MPs for their "dedicated service and support of our community."

"We will not forget these kindnesses and will be working to build on them," said Rosenberg.

JLC noted particular gratitude to Sunak and his government for their support during the "challenging nine months for the Jewish people since the October 7 attack."

The Conservative Friends of Israel said in a Friday statement that under Sunak's leadership the UK-Israel relationship had been strong and he had stood firmly with Israel during this time of need. CFOI listed the former government's achievements, including advancing legislation banning Israel boycotts, opposing the International Criminal Court's investigation into Israel, signing new strategic partnerships, and intercepting Iranian missiles and drones targeting Israel during the April 13 attack.

The group said it would miss its parliamentary chair Stephen Crabb, who was one of CFOI's allies that had lost their seats, among the 244 relinquished conservative parliamentary positions after the election.

Many Jewish groups welcomed the election of Jewish Labour MPs as part of the sweeping red wave.

“We are delighted to welcome a number of new, proudly Jewish MPs to the House of Commons benches, including one of our Deputies, Peter Prinsley, the new Labour MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket," said Rosenberg.

We Believe in Israel announced that Luke Akherst, who had long been a non-Jewish advocate for the Jewish community, had been elected in North Durham.

The Jewish Labour Movement welcomed victory for many of the MPs that it had campaigned for, including Jewish MPs such as Makerfield MP Josh Simons, Bury St Edmunds MP Peter Prinsley, Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky, and Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman.

JLM National Chair Mike Katz said that wins in areas with large Jewish populations showed that Jews can and do trust Labour again. Labour Friends of Israel on Friday echoed these sentiments, saying that election results in such areas "are the best measure of the progress our party has made towards Keir’s foundational commitment to tear out [Jeremy] Corbyn-era antisemitism by its roots."

"Keir’s leadership, and the fortitude of all those who know Labour is at its best as a credible, mainstream party fit for government, have changed our party beyond recognition from the dark days of 2019," said LFOI. "At an uncertain and painful time for Jewish people in Britain and around the world, we know the new Labour government will be a true champion of the Jewish community."

Rosenberg also recalled that Labour was "unfit to govern" under Corbyn, and that he had fundamentally changed the party after taking the reins in 2020.

“The fact that the incoming Prime Minister has changed the party so profoundly, transforming Labour’s fortunes from seismic defeat to landslide victory, is an enormous testament to his personal strength, determination and political courage," said Rosenberg.

Labour Against Antisemitism noted on social media that in Islington North, Corbyn continued to maintain a hold on UK politics, winning the parliamentary seat as an independent. Anti-Israel firebrand George Galloway, however, had lost his parliamentary seat on Friday, Reuters reported, defeated by Labour's Rochdale candidate. Galloway had served as the town's representative for four months, having risen to power on the back of a pro-Gaza campaign.

The National Jewish Assembly said on social media that the Thursday election also saw Gaza and Israel arise as an issue.

"This whole election was surrounded by intimidation around the Gaza issues," the group said on X. "Flags were put up outside polling stations, vans were going around spewing nonsense etc. Even after the election, the pro-Hamas supporters continued to harass and intimidate MPs who were just re-elected."

The ongoing Israel-Hamas War and the rising antisemitism in its wake were expressed as concerns by British Jewry as Starmer entered 10 Downing Street.

"This election has also taken place at a time of unprecedented conflict, pain and suffering in the Middle East," said LFOI. "We look forward to supporting the new government as it works towards peace and security in the region, and building on the proud tradition of previous Labour governments to strengthen the friendship between the UK and Israel."

Yachad UK said on X that it wanted to work with the new government in a cross-party effort "towards substantive resolutions that will ensure a better future for Israelis and Palestinians."

We Believe in Israel said that it was looking to working with the new government, and would prioritise "fighting BDS, advocacting for the proscription of the IRGC and PFLP, and helping create a fair and balanced political environment for Israel in the UK."

Rosenberg said that in addition to challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis and climate change, there were also the issues of fighting in Ukraine and Israel and "rising hate and extremism" in the UK and the world more broadly.

“Beneath the victory of a strong, stable and centrist government, many in our community will be concerned about the emergence of strains of divisive populism," said Rosenberg. "The Jewish community tends to be allergic to the politics of the extremes. A key task of the new government, and our society, is to stand up to the forces of bigotry and strengthen the forces of cohesion."