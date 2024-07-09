UK anti-Israel activists vandalize packaging supplies company

Anti-Israel activists vandalized a British packaging supply company in Sittingbourne on Monday, Palestine Action and Kite Packaging said in statements.

"Drop Elbit" was painted in red on the facade of the company's facility, and windows were completely smashed. Vehicles were also vandalized, resulting in tens of thousands of pounds in damages.

Kite said that it was an employee-owned company that had only recently made investments into the new facility.

"The entire Kite Packaging team are shocked and traumatized by the wanton attack," said the company. "To have our investment and effort destroyed by vandals under the misguided impression that they are helping the people of Palestine is truly frightening."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestine Action (@pal_action)

Kite denies having a customer called Elbit

Palestine Action took responsibility for the vandalism, saying on Instagram that they had targeted Kite because they ostensibly provided packaging for Elbit products. The group had allegedly found packaging materials related to Kite during a June 17 raid on a Kent Elbit facility.

Kite said in its statement that it doesn't have a customer called Elbit, "which makes this situation even more perplexing."

"It is really sad that our honest and hard-working local employees now feel scared to come to work due to these events."