Anti-Israel groups set to protest real estate event at Queens synagogue

Dozens of anti-Israel organizations are set to hold a protest against an Israeli real estate event outside of a Queens synagogue on Sunday, according to Jewish neighborhood watch groups Queens Shmira and Palestinian Assembly for Liberation New York and New Jersey (PAL-Awda).

The real estate event at Congregation Charm Circle was changed to another venue to accommodate a larger audience, according to a Shmira statement on social media, but as of Sunday evening Pal-Awda had not issued a new location for its demonstration.

The Kew Gardens Hills synagogue is reportedly set to remain open for use during the protest, and the congregation is in contact with the New York Police Department and local politicians.

"We have been in direct contact with our precinct who have assured us that the NYP will contain any planned protest," said Shmira. "There will be many officers on duty to ensure our community will not be harassed or threatened."

Security in place to protect attendees

Pal-Awda said on Saturday that that the event was screening out non-Jews, secular Jews, and anti-Zionist Jews, by requiring photo ID, where in Israel they would be interested in moving, and asked to translate sentences from Hebrew to English. Pro-Palestine supporters, protesting against violence in the Gaza strip, march on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, California July 20, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn)

"Zionists are now hiding these stolen land sales events in small synagogues disguised as homes, in residential neighborhoods," Pal-Awda said on X.

The anti-Israel group said that Zionists were plotting to expand settlements, emboldened by a supposed genocide in Gaza, and facilitated by such real estate events.

"It is our duty to ensure that anyone orchestrating or participating in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine does not rest, and that the rage of the people is made clear," said Pal-Awda. "The time for Zionist impunity is over."

Both Shmira and Pal-Awda advised their community members not to engage with the other side. Shmira said that both protests and counter-protests lacked demonstration permits. The watch group also warned that anti-Israel activists are trained to elicit responses and film clashes, and there was no purpose in fighting over an event that was no longer being held at the synagogue.

Major protest groups such as Jewish voice for PEace, American Muslims for Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine, Palestinian Youth Movement had endorsed the protest.

Shmira said that since October 7, land sales event had drawn the attention of anti-Israel groups, and have "created loud protest at the venues hosting."

The riot at the Los Angeles Pico-Robertson Synagogue Adas Torah on June 23 was sparked by a demonstration over an Israeli real estate event.

