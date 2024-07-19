Camp Nah-Jee-Wah celebrates 100th anniversary of keeping Jews in touch with their heritage

NJY Camps, the world's largest Jewish camp group, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Camp Nah-Jee-Wah on July 14 in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Camp Nah-Jee-Wah was founded in 1924 by the New Jersey Women’s Federation as a camp for girls.

It is located in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, and the letters NJW in its name reflect the founding by New Jersey Women.

The sleep-away camp has played a role in empowering women since its inception and was founded as a means of employment for young women who worked as camp counselors and instructors. Present and former Camp Nah Jee Wah Directors. (credit: MG Infocus)

Getting in touch with your roots

Many guests arrived with limited knowledge of Jewish rituals and traditions but would leave with a strong connection to their heritage.

Despite encountering antisemitism outside the camp, many felt safe and supported within the camp's Jewish environment.

The camp is now co-ed, serving elementary-age children. Its campers are primarily from the New York area and other regions of the US east coast but also as far south as Florida.

At an event marking the centennial, many of the camp’s current leaders and those who served decades ago, including longtime camp supporter Paula Gottesman, were recognized. Camp Nah Jee Wah alumni celebrate 100 year anniversary of camp founded by New Jersey Jewish women in 1924. (credit: MG Infocus)

Gottesman's contribution enabled NJY Camps to reach a wider audience, ensuring that children from diverse backgrounds can benefit from the transformative power of camp.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "I believe that Jewish camps are an asset for Jewish children because it's the one place that American Jewish children can live 24 hours a day in a Jewish environment. There are a million needs, and believe me, I get letters from every one of them. But for immediate gratification, I can't think of anything more than seeing the joy that the children here get and the joy that I get when I see the children at the Jewish schools, many of whom also come here; everything needs support, but this place really gives me a high.”