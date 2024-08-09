Group of Israeli tourists bound and robbed in Costa Rica

A group of ten or more Israelis were bound and robbed while vacationing in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, on Sunday night, Teletica revealed on Wednesday.

Teletica, a Costa Rican TV broacaster, reported that the robbers impersonated police officers, which allowed them to enter the villa where the Israeli tourists were staying.

In the video from the security camera, the Israelis can be seen lying face down with their hands and feet tied behind their back. Their faces were also covered so they could not see. The robbers wore clothing with the word Police on it.

The Israeli ambassador to Costa Rica, Michal Gur-Aryeh, confirmed the news to Teletica.

“It was a gang of criminals who carried out a robbery, they entered, tied them up, robbed them and escaped,” Gur-Aryeh explained.

The robbers stole the Israelis' money and valuables, but did not take their passports.

Gur-Aryeh said there was no indication of the assault being connected to the victims' nationality.

Under investigation

“The embassy provided them with support, help and guidance. They are all fine. We hope that this incident does not damage Costa Rica's image as a tourist destination and that everything returns to normal,” the ambassador told Teletica.

Gur-Aryeh added that the incident was being investigated by local authorities.