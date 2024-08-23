'Responsibility to ensure Jewish, Israeli students are safe,' says Ambassador Akunis

Ambassador Ofir Akunis, Consul General of Israel in New York, convened a crucial meeting today with campus professionals from Jewish organizations to address the growing threat of antisemitism on university campuses across the region. The meeting at the Consulate General of Israel in New York comes as students prepare to return for the upcoming academic year.

The discussion was prompted by a concerning rise in antisemitic incidents on campuses during the last academic year, with reports of rhetoric escalating into violence. Ambassador Akunis emphasized the urgency of addressing these threats before they have a chance to recur.

"Antisemitic rhetoric, which often devolved into violence, reached a frightening peak last year," said Ambassador Akunis. "It is the responsibility of all of us, including university leadership and law enforcement authorities, to ensure that events posing physical threats to Jewish and Israeli students do not recur in the future."

Ambassador Akunis reassured the gathered campus professionals of the Consulate's unwavering support. "The Consulate is at your disposal at all times and will do everything in its power to protect your fundamental rights, including the right to study safely and without disruptions to public order at the hands of terror-supporting groups and instigators," he stated.

The meeting served as a preparatory session for the upcoming semester, focusing on proactive strategies to safeguard students and maintain a safe environment for academic pursuits.