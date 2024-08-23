Doug Emhoff visits with Chicago’s Jewish community

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff confirmed his commitment to the American Jewish community and combating antisemitism as well as the Vice President’s support for Israel while speaking to a standing-room only crowd at the headquarters of the Jewish United Fund in Chicago on Thursday.

His appearance, coordinated by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, came on the fourth and final day of the Democratic Convention which coincided with Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris’s tenth wedding anniversary.

“Kamala knew who I was [when we met],” he said. “I can vouch for her love of me and everything about who I am. I practice my faith and she encourages me.”

Emhoff also talked about his work leading the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism which he launched in May 2023, He said both Joe Biden and Harris wanted the plan and encouraged him to continue the work after October 7th and beyond.

“Even now, as we are getting ready for school, we are making sure students are going to be safe. Protests are fine, but when they cross the line… [students] need to be able to go to class,” he said. El Gerson and Alan Spitz, delegates to the Republican National Convention, showed up at a demonstration near the Democratic National Convention on August 20, 2024. (credit: JULIE MANGURTEN WEINBERG)

Significance of the meeting

Members of Emhoff’s audience noted the significance of a high-profile Jewish figure in American politics.

"It’s very important that Doug Emhoff wears his Judaism with pride and stands up for the Jewish community. Trump talks about good Jews and bad Jews, but Doug says we are all Jews. HIs wife, Kamala Harris, has always supported the Jewish community and has a solid record on Israel,” said Dana Gordon.

“It means visibility,” said Wynne Baruch.

Emhoff’s comments came as Donald Trump took to social media to accuse Harris of causing the October 7th attacks while she reinforced her commitment to Israel during her acceptance speech.

Earlier in the week, a small group of Jews for Trump showed up at a unity demonstration sponsored by the Chicago Jewish Alliance.

“When President Trump was in office, his policies were pro-Israel,” said Alan Spitz, who served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention. “President Biden, every time ratchets up more demands on Israel. Israel has given enough. They were attacked. They're entitled to their victory.”

Following Emhoff’s appearance, JDCA hosted a panel discussion on antisemitism, extremism, and the 2024 election and a conversation with several family members of the American hostages captured by Hamas on October 7th.

North Carolina Democratic Congresswoman Rep. Kathy Manning took issue with those who criticize Jews who show support for Israel. “What’s wrong with that? We shouldn’t be blamed for any policy decisions. Jews should not be called out for feeling pride and connection for Israel.”

While negotiations over a hostage deal continue, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of American-Israeli hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, expressed disappointment with the Israeli government’s actions. “Where we are at is October 8th. The other 320 days have been a living hell,” he said.